C banner International : NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

C.banner International Holdings Limited

千 百 度 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1028)

NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special general meeting (the "Special General Meeting") of C.banner International Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at 31st Floor, International Trade Center, No.18 East Zhongshan Road, Nanjing, China on Wednesday, 10 July 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing (with or without modifications) the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

"THAT: the terms of and the transactions contemplated under the Sale and Purchase Agreement dated 9 May 2019 (a copy of which marked "A" has been tabled before the Special General Meeting and initialed by the chairman of the Special General Meeting for identification purpose) (the "Sale and Purchase Agreement") in respect of the proposed disposal by the Company of the entire issued share capital of Hamleys Global Holdings Limited be and are hereby approved, and any one director of the Company be and is hereby authorized for and on behalf of the Company to sign, seal, execute, perfect, perform and deliver all such agreements, instruments, documents and deeds, and do all such acts or things and take all such steps as he/she/they may in his/her/their absolute discretion consider to be necessary, desirable, appropriate or expedient to implement and/or to give effect to the Sale and Purchase Agreement and all matters incidental thereto."