C banner International : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 10 JULY 2019

C.banner International Holdings Limited

千 百 度 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1028)

POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 10 JULY 2019

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of C.banner International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 24 June 2019 regarding a very substantial disposal in relation to the disposal of the entire issued share capital of Hamleys Global Holdings Limited (the "Disposal") incorporating, amongst others, the notice (the "Notice") of special general meeting of the Company (the "SGM"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

At the SGM held on 10 July 2019, the proposed resolution as set out in the Notice was taken by poll.

As at the date of the SGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 2,077,000,000 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolution proposed at the SGM. As disclosed on page 6 of the Circular, certain Shareholders had given irrevocable undertakings that all voting rights attached to their respective entire beneficial shareholding in the Company as at the date of the SGM would be exercised in favour of any resolution to be proposed at the SGM for approving the Disposal. Save as the aforesaid, there was no restriction on any Shareholders casting votes on the proposed resolution at the SGM. There was no Share entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote only against the proposed resolution at the SGM. No party has stated its intention in the Circular that it would vote against the proposed resolution or that it would abstain from voting at the SGM.

The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited was appointed as the scrutineer at the SGM for the purpose of vote-taking. The poll results in respect of the resolution proposed at the SGM were as follows: