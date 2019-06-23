Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

C banner International : VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF HAMLEYS GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED AND NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/23/2019 | 08:20pm EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, certified public accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in C.banner International Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

C.banner International Holdings Limited

千 百 度 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1028)

VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL

IN RELATION TO

DISPOSAL OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF

HAMLEYS GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

AND

NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the Special General Meeting of C.banner International Holdings Limited to be held at 31st Floor, International Trade Center, No.18 East Zhongshan Road, Nanjing, China on Wednesday, 10 July 2019 at 10:00 a.m. is set out on pages SGM-1 and SGM-2 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the Special General Meeting is also enclosed. Such form of proxy is also published on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk and the website of the Company at www.cbanner.com.cn. Whether or not you are able to attend the Special General Meeting, you are required to complete the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and deliver it to the Hong Kong share registrar of C.banner International Holdings Limited, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Special General Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy shall not preclude a shareholder from attending and voting in person at the Special General Meeting if they so wish and in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

24 June 2019

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

APPENDIX I

FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP . . . . . . . . . . . .

I-1

APPENDIX II

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

OF THE TARGET GROUP . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

II-1

APPENDIX III

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ON

THE REMAINING GROUP . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

III-1

APPENDIX IV

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF

THE REMAINING GROUP . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

IV-1

APPENDIX V

GENERAL INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

V-1

NOTICE OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SGM-1

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, the following expressions have the following meanings, unless the context requires otherwise:

"2018 Annual Report"

the annual report of the Company for the year ended

31 December 2018

"Acquisition Facilities"

has the meaning set forth in the section entitled

"Reasons for and Benefits of the Disposal - (2) The

ability to repay certain maturing indebtedness of the

Group with the net proceeds to be received from the

Disposal" in this circular

"Board"

the board of the Directors

"Business Day(s)"

a day (other than a Saturday or a Sunday) on which

banks are open for business in London, Mumbai and

Hong Kong

"Company"

C.banner International Holdings Limited, a company

incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the

shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange

(Stock Code: 1028)

"Completion"

completion of the Disposal under the Sale and Purchase

Agreement

"Completion Date"

has the meaning set forth in the section entitled "The

Sale and Purchase Agreement - Completion" in this

circular

"Completion Payment"

the aggregate amount of the Shares Consideration and

the Loan Repayment Amount

"connected person(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it in the Listing Rules

"Condition Precedent"

the condition precedent set forth in the section entitled

"The Sale and Purchase Agreement - Condition

Precedent" in this circular

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"Disposal"

the proposed disposal of the entire issued share capital

of the Target Company pursuant to the Sale and

Purchase Agreement

"GBP" or "£"

Pound sterling, the lawful currency of the United

Kingdom

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

PRC

"IFRS"

the International Financial Reporting Standards

"Independent Third Party(ies)"

third party(ies) who is/are independent of, and not

connected with, the Company and its connected persons

"Latest Practicable Date"

20 June 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to

the printing of this circular, for ascertaining certain

information for inclusion in this circular

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the

Stock Exchange

"Loan Repayment Amount"

has the meaning set forth in the section entitled "The

Sale and Purchase Agreement - Completion Payment"

in this circular

"Long Stop Date"

11:59 p.m. London Time on 30 November 2019 or such

later date as may be agreed by the parties to the Sale

and Purchase Agreement

"Model Code"

the Model Code for Securities Transactions by

Directors of Listed Issuers, set out in Appendix 10 to

the Listing Rules

"PRC" or "China"

the People's Republic of China, which, for the purpose

of this circular, excludes Hong Kong, the Macau

Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan

"Purchaser" or "RBL"

Reliance Brands Limited, a company incorporated in

India

"Remaining Group"

the Group excluding the Target Group

"RIL"

Reliance Industries Limited, a publicly listed company

which is the ultimate beneficial owner of RBL

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"Sale and Purchase Agreement"

the sale and purchase agreement dated 9 May 2019

entered into between the Company and the Purchasers

regarding the Disposal

- 2 -

DEFINITIONS

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of

the Laws of Hong Kong)

"Share(s)"

the share(s) of the Company

"Shares Consideration"

has the meaning set forth in the section entitled "The

Sale and Purchase Agreement - Completion Payment"

in this circular

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of the share(s) of the Company

"Shareholder Approval Condition"

has the meaning set forth in the section entitled "The

Sale and Purchase Agreement - Condition Precedent"

in this circular

"SGM" or "Special General

the special general meeting of the Company to be

Meeting"

convened and held for the Shareholders to consider and

approve, if thought fit, the Sale and Purchase

Agreement and the transactions contemplated

thereunder

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Target Company"

Hamleys Global Holdings Limited, a company

incorporated in England and Wales, which was acquired

by the Company and became a wholly-owned

subsidiary of the Company in 2015

"Target Group" or "Hamleys"

the Target Company and its subsidiaries, taken as a

whole

"United Kingdom" or "UK"

the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern

Ireland

"US$", "USD" or "U.S. dollar(s)"

United States dollar(s), the lawful currency of the

United States of America

"%"

per cent

For the purpose of the "Letter from the Board" of this circular, the conversion of GBP into RMB is made based on the approximate exchange rate of £1.00 to RMB8.6762 for illustration purpose only. Such exchange rate is the GBP-RMB middle exchange rate published by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System under the authorization of the People's Bank of China on 28 December 2018, the last PRC working day falling on a weekday in 2018.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

C.banner International Holdings Limited published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 00:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:40pEL KAHERA HOUSING : 's profit soars 425% in Q1-19
AQ
08:40pICHIYOSHI SECURITIES : Announcement of Conclusion of 77th Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
08:39pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC (NYSE : EROS) and Encourages Eros Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
08:35pNOMURA : Notice Regarding Change of Line Securities Preparatory Corporation Trade Name(PDF 110KB)
PU
08:31pDOMINO PIZZA : Morgan Stanley rates DMP as Equal-weight
AQ
08:24pOANDO SAGA : Another Big Test For Regulation
AQ
08:24pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Seeking Ajax Star Matthijs De Ligt
AQ
08:21pAFCON 2019 : Morocco beat plucky Namibia with last-gasp own goal
AQ
08:20pZIMPLATS : to build 160MW solar farm
AQ
08:20pSEED : to commission seed drier
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1RWE : RWE : German energy giant RWE vows action against activists
2QATAR ISLAMIC BANK : QATAR ISLAMIC BANK : QIB woos new customers with account opening facility on app
3HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : HYUNDAI MOTOR : All-new Sonata gives Hyundai's ‘mid-size hero a sportier profile'
4ROX RESOURCES LIMITED : VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED (ASX:VMC) Bonanza Gold Grades Revealed from Further A..
5The Capital Market Authority approves the capital increase request for Development Works Food Company throu..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About