C banner International : VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF HAMLEYS GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED AND NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

C.banner International Holdings Limited

千 百 度 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1028)

VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL

IN RELATION TO

DISPOSAL OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF

HAMLEYS GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

AND

NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

