Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

C$ extends weekly decline as investors weigh U.S.-China relations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 09:11am EDT
A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

The Canadian dollar added to this week's decline against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as fear that trade tensions between the United States and China could ramp up offset higher oil prices.

U.S. stock index futures fell after the Trump administration moved to block shipments of semiconductors to China's Huawei Technologies from global chipmakers. A renewed Sino-U.S. trade war could exacerbate the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Canada runs a current account deficit and it is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to the global flow of trade and capital.

U.S. crude oil futures were up 2.4% at $28.23 a barrel amid signs demand for crude was picking up, with China reporting increased refinery runs and rounding out a week of bullish news on the supply front.

At 8:44 a.m. (1244 GMT), the Canadian dollar <CAD=D4> was trading 0.2% lower at 1.4081 to the greenback, or 71.02 U.S. cents. The currency, which was on track to fall 1.3% for the week, traded in a range of 1.4019 to 1.4110.

The Bank of Canada, which has slashed interest rates to near zero, will release the results of its senior loan officer survey at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT). The survey collects information on the business-lending practices of Canadian financial institutions.

On Thursday, the central bank said in an annual review of Canada's financial systems that "access to liquidity has greatly improved in key financial markets" even as it expressed concern over vulnerabilities in the energy sector.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve, with the 10-year down 1.7 basis points at 0.510%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.25% 0.9068 Delayed Quote.-0.12%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.20% 1.71514 Delayed Quote.0.12%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.64% 75.952 Delayed Quote.-9.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.62% 0.68921 Delayed Quote.-7.40%
CENTRAL HOLDING GROUP CO. LTD. -0.39% 15.52 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.95% 31.76 Delayed Quote.-55.33%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.48% 0.8405 Delayed Quote.-3.21%
WTI 1.95% 28.632 Delayed Quote.-57.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:25aU.S. moves to cut Huawei off from global chip suppliers
RE
09:25aGoldman pushes ahead with 1,460 India hires, internships
RE
09:24aU.S. employers wary of coronavirus 'immunity' tests as they move to reopen
RE
09:24aCanadian home sales plunge 56.8% in April as lockdowns bite
RE
09:24aCorrection to Canada Foreign Securities Article
DJ
09:22aU.S. April Retail Sales Down 16.4% -- Update
DJ
09:18aUK, EU urge each other to give ground in trade talks or risk no deal
RE
09:18aUK, EU urge each other to give ground in trade talks or risk no deal
RE
09:16aCanadians Shed Record C$42.24 Billion of Foreign Securities in March
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Germany's BaFin has no plans to ban Wirecard short-selling
2COMCAST CORPORATION : Shares in BT jump on report it could sell a stake in Openreach
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen AG April Sales Fell 45% as Virus Hit Intensifies
4COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA : COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Richemont Fiscal Year 2020 Net Profit Fel..
5TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Taiwan's TSMC to build Arizona chip plant as U.S.-China tech rivalry es..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group