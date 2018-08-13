Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

C$ hits near three-week low as Turkish lira's fall shakes markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 09:38pm CEST
A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a nearly three-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as fallout from the Turkish lira's crash rippled through asset markets.

World markets shuddered as Turkey's currency crisis prompted investors to dump equities and emerging market assets for safe-haven currencies such as the greenback and the Japanese yen. The loonie's movement was less wild than some other currencies but it still touched its weakest since July 24 before paring its losses.

Canada exports many commodities and runs a current account deficit so its economy could be hurt if the flow of trade or capital slows. A diplomatic row between Saudi Arabia and Canada in recent days has added to pressure on the loonie.

For years, Canadian pressure on human rights in Saudi Arabia had elicited no more than a standard rejection. But all that changed last week, when a Canadian complaint was translated into Arabic and set off a diplomatic row.

The prospect of Saudi Arabia selling Canadian assets and safe-haven demand for the U.S. dollar "have really taken the starch out of Canada," said Michael Goshko, corporate risk manager at Western Union Business Solutions. "The U.S. has been king of the hill for a number of days now and there is just no pushing that tide back."

The greenback <.DXY> notched its strongest in more than 13 months against a basket of major currencies.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was pressured by worries that troubled emerging markets and trade tensions will dent demand and data suggesting inventories at the U.S. crude delivery hub rose in the latest week.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.6 percent lower at $67.20 a barrel.

At 3:07 p.m. EDT (1907 GMT), the Canadian dollar <CAD=D4> was trading 0.1 percent lower at C$1.3145 to the greenback, or 76.07 U.S. cents. The currency hit a session low of C$1.3179.

Still, recent data has pointed to strengthening of Canada's economy and has showed that speculators have cut bearish bets on the country's currency.

The move lower for the loonie "seems to be driven more by external factors than by the overall domestic economy," Goshko said.

Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the yield curve, with the 10-year <CA10YT=RR> rising 2 Canadian cents to yield 2.300 percent.

Canada's July inflation report is due on Friday.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Gregorio and Susan Thomas)

By Fergal Smith

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:55pCURRENCIES : Dollar Higher As Turkey Currency Carnage Continues
DJ
09:38pC$ hits near three-week low as Turkish lira's fall shakes markets
RE
09:33pU.S. ECONOMY SEEN STRONG IN 2018, TO SLOW IN 2019 : Cbo
RE
09:26pSUSSEX COUNTY DE : begins issuing annual property tax bills
PU
09:26pNEBRASKA SOYBEAN BOARD : 2018 Nebraska Soybean Board Election Results
PU
09:23pOil edges lower as Cushing build adds to demand fears
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:11pCARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : mourns the loss of VS Naipaul
PU
09:10pOil edges lower as Cushing build adds to demand fears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MERCK AND COMPANY : Roundup cancer verdict sends Bayer shares sliding
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : MPs 'disappointed' over regulator's inaction on RBS
3ALLIANZ : ALLIANZ SE: Release of a capital market information
4IG GROUP HOLDINGS : IG : Regulation takes shine off Plus500's record results, shares sink
5BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : Musk talking to Saudi fund, others as he seeks Tesla buyout financing

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.