Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

C$ rises to five-week high versus U.S. dollar as oil prices rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 09:48am EDT
Illustration photo of U.S. and Canada Dollar notes

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a more than five-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, helped by a rise in oil prices on positive news about vaccine trials and a European Union stimulus deal as well as data showing a rebound in retail sales.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.3459 to the greenback, or 74.30 U.S. cents, stronger than Monday's close of C$1.3533, or 73.89 U.S. cents.

The loonie, which has been in a narrow range against the greenback for the last seven weeks, was at its strongest since June 11.

"Oil, and by association the Canadian dollar, and other oil-correlating currencies, have been boosted by a broader risk-on theme in global markets," said Jonathan Coughtrey, managing director at Action Economics.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose on Tuesday, helped by positive news about vaccine trials and a European Union stimulus deal, which took prices to levels last seen when an oil price war erupted in early March between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Canadian retail sales increased by a record 18.7% in May from April to C$41.79 billion ($31.06 billion), as higher sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers led the rebound, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Sales increased in 10 of 11 subsectors. In volume terms, retail sales were up 17.8%, following a record decline of 24.1% in April.

Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the maturity curve. The two-year yield was flat on the day at 0.27%., while the benchmark Canadian 10-year yield slipped to 0.503% from Monday's 0.514%.

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.61% 44.76 Delayed Quote.-34.68%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.65% 70.8069 Delayed Quote.15.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:03aECB's VP warns about impact of new epidemic wave in the U.S.
RE
09:57aOil prices jump on vaccine hopes, EU deal
RE
09:56aSouth Africa has not committed to fund SAA rescue plan, finmin says
RE
09:56aAH&LA AMERICAN HOTEL & LODGING ASSOCIATION : Hotel industry, reeling from covid-19 economic fallout, lays out priorities for covid 4.0
PU
09:52aAIG headquarters leaves financial district for midtown Manhattan
RE
09:48aC$ rises to five-week high versus U.S. dollar as oil prices rise
RE
09:46aTSX opens higher on stronger oil prices, COVID-19 vaccine hopes
RE
09:46aCOVID-19 : EMA sets up infrastructure for real-world monitoring of treatments and vaccines, , 21/07/2020
PU
09:33aCANADA RETAIL SALES RISE 18.7%, JUNE GAIN COULD BE HIGHER : Statscan
RE
09:30aGLOBAL MARKETS : EU recovery fund lifts shares to five-month high
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : Temasek's portfolio logs first fall in 4 years, cautious on markets
3UBS GROUP AG : UBS : Beat 2Q Expectations Despite Higher Credit Losses
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : Three Leading Vaccine Candidates Show Promise in Fresh Trial Data -- WSJ
5HELLOFRESH SE : HELLOFRESH : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group