Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

C$ rises to fresh seven-month high as risk sentiment improves

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 02:37pm EDT
A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

The Canadian dollar shook off early weakness to rise to a fresh seven-month high against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, as investors' appetite for riskier assets rose and firmer oil prices provided support.

The Canadian dollar was at 1.314 to the greenback, or 76.10 U.S. cents, stronger than Tuesday's close of 1.3168, or 75.94 U.S. cents.

The Canadian dollar's gains followed a 0.3% rise in the previous session, and lifted it to an intraday high of 1.3132 to the greenback, its strongest since Jan. 24.

The U.S. dollar, which started the day stronger, ceded ground to most major currencies, as investors bid up stocks as well as risk-sensitive currencies such as the Australian dollar.

"The trade over the last little while has been to be bullish risk and to bearish the U.S. dollar. This is just a continuation of that move," said Bipan Rai, North America head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.

Data on Wednesday showed new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods increased in July, though the pace slowed from June's robust gain, suggesting the rebound in business investment would be gradual amid uncertainty about the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

No obvious front-runner has emerged among monetary policy alternatives as the Bank of Canada reviews its options ahead of next year's inflation target renewal, Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins, said in opening remarks at a workshop on Wednesday.

The Canadian dollar also found support as the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, held near $46 a barrel on Wednesday, helped by U.S. producers shutting output in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Laura.

Canadian government bond prices were lower across the maturity curve. The two-year yield was at 0.304% up from 0.292% late on Tuesday, while the benchmark Canadian 10-year yield rose to 0.608% from 0.60%.

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.37% 0.95103 Delayed Quote.4.09%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.09% 76.64 Delayed Quote.-0.31%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.46% 1.09351 Delayed Quote.5.28%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.50% 0.65683 Delayed Quote.-3.58%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.50% 0.72321 Delayed Quote.2.19%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.09% 1.82523 Delayed Quote.-3.55%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.28% 1.73607 Delayed Quote.0.31%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.27% 80.577 Delayed Quote.-4.16%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.13% 0.69058 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.57% 1.63473 Delayed Quote.2.96%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.84% 0.86971 Delayed Quote.-1.16%
WTI -0.15% 43.313 Delayed Quote.-30.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:52pPESA PETROLEUM EQUIPMENT & SERVICES ASSOCIATION : Members Invited to Networking Sessions with U.S. Foreign Service Officers
PU
02:49pCDC Estimates About 17 To 20 Million Healthcre Personnel Would Need A COVID-19 Vaccine - CDC's ACIP Meeting
RE
02:47pArgentina formally initiates talks with IMF for a new program
RE
02:44pFacebook says Apple's new privacy rules could hurt smaller app companies
RE
02:41pU.S. offshore oil output cut 1.56 mln barrels for second day in a row
RE
02:41pEnergy companies have evacuated 310 facilities in u.s. gulf of mexico as hurricane laura races through
RE
02:41pHurricane cuts u.s. gulf of mexico oil production by 1.56 mln barrels for second day in a row -u.s. regulator
RE
02:39pU.S. doctors group calls for transparency in COVID-19 vaccine development
RE
02:37pC$ rises to fresh seven-month high as risk sentiment improves
RE
02:34pMexican Economy Hit by Record Contraction in Second Quarter -- 1st Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMBU : AMBU : Interim Report for Q3 2019/20 (no.13)
2BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2020 Results
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : Barclays downgrades from Neutral to Sell
4GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : Limited legal protection for COVID vaccine makers hampers EU deals
5HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : HENKEL VORZUEGE : Buy rating from RBC

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group