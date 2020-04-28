Log in
C$ strengthens to two-week high as investors see virus peaking

04/28/2020 | 10:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a near two-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as plans to ease coronavirus lockdowns in a number of major economies supported risk appetite.

World stocks rose to their highest in almost six weeks as investors viewed the peaks of coronavirus infections in Asia, Europe and North America as behind them.

Canada runs a current account deficit and is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to the global flow of trade and capital.

U.S. crude prices were up 5.2% at $13.45 a barrel as optimism about the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions reassured markets.

At 10:06 a.m. (1406 GMT), the Canadian dollar <CAD=D4> was trading 0.5% higher at 1.3958 to the greenback, or 71.64 U.S. cents. The currency touched its strongest intraday level since April 15 at 1.3936.

Still, reopening of Canada's economy could be slow. The government of Ontario, Canada's most-populous province and industrial powerhouse, said on Monday it would not begin lifting restrictions to fight the coronavirus for weeks to come despite pressure from businesses to restart the economy.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve. The 10-year yield fell 4 basis points to 0.584%.

Canada's GDP report for February is due on Thursday but could be too dated to guide expectations for further easing measures from the Bank of Canada.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Alistair Bell)

