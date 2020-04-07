Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

C19Report.com Helps People Track, Analyze, and Compare their COVID-19 Symptoms and Recovery to Others around the World

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 05:19pm BST

Durham, NC, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C19report.com is a new website and data analysis tool designed to help both confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases compare their symptoms to others on a day-by-day basis.  The application is the only one of its kind that allows anyone to filter and view reports based on confirmed and suspected cases, gender, age, pre-existing conditions, symptoms, location, days since onset, and more.  The app, built and made freely available by ProcessMaker Inc., is designed to help people self-report the progression of coronavirus related symptoms so that the spread can be closely monitored, self-diagnosis can be improved, and recovery times and progressions can be tracked and compared.    

“Right now the press and governments only have lagging indicators regarding the COVID-19 crisis, i.e. deaths and confirmed cases,” explains ProcessMaker CEO, Brian Reale.  “The world needs more leading indicators to show where and how the outbreak is spreading. Our goal is to produce an intelligent data set that can show us these leading indicators.  C19report has an open dataset and data tools, and we encourage data scientists to dig in to the data and help find the patterns of spread that can help us fight the pandemic.”

With a massive shortage of Covid-19 test kits and the difficulties many countries are facing to enact effective public health policy to address the pandemic, more solutions are needed.  C19report.com goes one step further than the numerous sickness reporting websites that have surfaced in recent days. C19report.com is also much easier to use than a downloadable phone based app.  C19report.com tracks both confirmed and suspected cases from the moment symptoms start all the way until recovery from the infection. This crowdsourced data is open to anyone and can be filtered based on sex, age, pre-existing conditions, location, days since symptoms appeared, and more.  As more people begin using the application, the dataset will grow and its predictive abilities will get smarter.  

Please help by reporting your daily symptom updates now by visiting c19report.com. 

About ProcessMaker

ProcessMaker is a low-code app and workflow software platform. ProcessMaker makes it easy to automate complex business processes connecting people and existing company systems. Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina in the United States, ProcessMaker has a partner network spread across 35 countries on five continents. Hundreds of commercial customers, including many Fortune 100 companies, rely on ProcessMaker to digitally transform their core business processes enabling faster decision making, improved compliance, and better performance.

Matthieu McClintock
ProcessMaker
617-340-3377 ext. 6121
matt.mcclintock@processmaker.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:36pNANO MAGIC INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:36pSANDVIK : Coromant joins forces with Microsoft to shape the future of manufacturing - Sandvik Group
AQ
12:33pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. grants GE license to sell engines for China's new airplane
RE
12:33pSCIENCE : Letter to AB Science stakeholders on COVID-19 pandemic impact on AB Science clinical studies
AQ
12:33pSyngenta extends partnership with Ram Trucks to help farmers enhance productivity through AgriEdge®
PU
12:33pGFT TECHNOLOGIES : suspends forecast for the current financial year and reviews dividend proposal
PU
12:31pNANO MAGIC INC : ., Formerly PEN Inc., Announces New Name, New Trading Symbol, Rebrand, and New Product Line Coming Soon
AQ
12:31pFarmers® Cares Premium Adjustment Initiative Will Provide More Than 115,000 Farmers Insurance® Business Insurance Customers a Monthly Premium Credit of 20 Percent Over the Next Two Months
PR
12:31pKIMBERLY CLARK : Hand to Hold Launches Virtual Support Services for NICU Families
PR
12:31pTAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE : Borderlands Science Enlists Players to Help Advance Scientific Research
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CARNIVAL PLC : Carnival's Shares Soar on Saudi Stake -- WSJ
2WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC : Britain's supermarkets wrestle with coronavirus demand conundrum
3WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : As coronavirus hits tourism, Wizz Air finds new role
4LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : Oil storage uneconomical despite hefty supplies as Brent futures strengthen
5PLUS500 LTD. : PLUS500 : Q1 2020 Trading Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group