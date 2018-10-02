C2a : Security Named Finalist at 2018 Mondial Paris Auto Show’s Mondial.Tech Startup Awards

Cyber
2 Automotive Security (C2a), an OurCrowd
Labs/02 portfolio company, whose patented Stamper technology
protects the connected car from cyber threats, has been named a finalist
at the 2018
Mondial.Tech Paris Startup awards. The company is being recognized
for its new approach to automotive cyber protection, and its
comprehensive solutions suite protecting passenger’s lives.
C2a CEO Michael Dick said, "We are honored to have been chosen as a
startup finalist at the world’s most renowned auto show and from amongst
10,000 of the most cutting-edge mobility startups. This recognition is
an additional indication that our unique technology is what the market
needs. We are receiving similar indications from a quickly growing
community of OEMs and tier one companies seeking our services. This is
why we recently offered our Stamper technology to auto manufacturers and
suppliers worldwide through a royalty-free license.”
The Mondial.Tech Startup Awards are the largest award competition of its
kind focused on the automotive industry. This is the first time the
event is being held at the Paris Motor Show, where a committee of
judges, including Ben Kaminski of Target Global and Pierre Gachont of
Renault will select the very best of the world’s startups dedicated to
mobility and invite them to exhibit and pitch at the most renowned auto
show in the world.
Other finalists in the security, automatization & Cybersecurity
categories include: Enigmatos (Israel), Carfit (USA), Toucango (France),
GuardKnox (Israel), Casky (Morocco), SmartTrans (France) and WeProov
Group (France). The winner is set to be named end of day on Oct. 2nd.
About C2a Security: The key pain-point of the next
generation vehicles (connected and autonomous cars) is the networks'
safety and security. C2a Security has developed a revolutionary safety
and security layer for the next generation vehicle starting from the
chip level, with a unique, easy to implement and low-cost solution to
protect connected cars from malicious attacks. These solutions include
patent-pending firewall type functionality into the car network,
multi-network anomaly detection, microprocessor protection and
diagnostics over IP infrastructure. C2a is endorsed by the Israel
Innovation Authority as a cybersecurity company. For more information on
C2a Security - http://www.c2a-sec.com /
email: info@c2a-sec.com.
About OurCrowd Labs/02: OurCrowd
Labs/02 is Jerusalem’s seed-stage incubator, centered at the heart
of the city’s innovation scene. The incubator’s core mission is to
advance cutting-edge technology that will shape the future in innovative
areas including AI, deep learning, autonomous transportation and smart
cities. Labs/02 invests in outstanding and highly motivated founders,
and leads them with a hands-on, mentorship-driven approach. The
incubator’s program is designed with a boot camp feel to help founders
jumpstart their companies towards success. OurCrowd Labs/02 is a
partnership between OurCrowd, Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI), Reliance
Industries (NSE: Reliance) and Yissum (the Technology Transfer Company
of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem.) The incubator is part of the
world famous Israeli incubator program administered by the Israel
Innovation Authority (formerly the office of the Chief Scientist.) For
more information visit: www.labs02.com or
email info@labs02.com.
