C2a : Security Named Finalist at 2018 Mondial Paris Auto Show’s Mondial.Tech Startup Awards

World’s largest startup award focused on the auto industry recognizes C2a in the security, automatization & Cybersecurity sector

Cyber 2 Automotive Security (C2a), an OurCrowd Labs/02 portfolio company, whose patented Stamper technology protects the connected car from cyber threats, has been named a finalist at the 2018 Mondial.Tech Paris Startup awards. The company is being recognized for its new approach to automotive cyber protection, and its comprehensive solutions suite protecting passenger’s lives.

C2a CEO Michael Dick said, "We are honored to have been chosen as a startup finalist at the world’s most renowned auto show and from amongst 10,000 of the most cutting-edge mobility startups. This recognition is an additional indication that our unique technology is what the market needs. We are receiving similar indications from a quickly growing community of OEMs and tier one companies seeking our services. This is why we recently offered our Stamper technology to auto manufacturers and suppliers worldwide through a royalty-free license.”

The Mondial.Tech Startup Awards are the largest award competition of its kind focused on the automotive industry. This is the first time the event is being held at the Paris Motor Show, where a committee of judges, including Ben Kaminski of Target Global and Pierre Gachont of Renault will select the very best of the world’s startups dedicated to mobility and invite them to exhibit and pitch at the most renowned auto show in the world.

Other finalists in the security, automatization & Cybersecurity categories include: Enigmatos (Israel), Carfit (USA), Toucango (France), GuardKnox (Israel), Casky (Morocco), SmartTrans (France) and WeProov Group (France). The winner is set to be named end of day on Oct. 2nd.

About C2a Security: The key pain-point of the next generation vehicles (connected and autonomous cars) is the networks' safety and security. C2a Security has developed a revolutionary safety and security layer for the next generation vehicle starting from the chip level, with a unique, easy to implement and low-cost solution to protect connected cars from malicious attacks. These solutions include patent-pending firewall type functionality into the car network, multi-network anomaly detection, microprocessor protection and diagnostics over IP infrastructure. C2a is endorsed by the Israel Innovation Authority as a cybersecurity company. For more information on C2a Security - http://www.c2a-sec.com / email: info@c2a-sec.com.

About OurCrowd Labs/02: OurCrowd Labs/02 is Jerusalem’s seed-stage incubator, centered at the heart of the city’s innovation scene. The incubator’s core mission is to advance cutting-edge technology that will shape the future in innovative areas including AI, deep learning, autonomous transportation and smart cities. Labs/02 invests in outstanding and highly motivated founders, and leads them with a hands-on, mentorship-driven approach. The incubator’s program is designed with a boot camp feel to help founders jumpstart their companies towards success. OurCrowd Labs/02 is a partnership between OurCrowd, Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI), Reliance Industries (NSE: Reliance) and Yissum (the Technology Transfer Company of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem.) The incubator is part of the world famous Israeli incubator program administered by the Israel Innovation Authority (formerly the office of the Chief Scientist.) For more information visit: www.labs02.com or email info@labs02.com.

