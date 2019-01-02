C3 : Acquires Internet Service Provider EtherneXt Continues Service Expansion

Cloud Computing Concepts, an award-winning provider of technology and communications services to small, medium, and enterprise businesses nationwide, today announced that it has acquired EtherneXt. Founded in 2002, EtherneXt has been providing internet connectivity, co-location, and managed services to a diverse base of customers throughout North America.

“We are excited to welcome the clients of EtherneXt to the C3 Family,” commented Rick Mancinelli, CEO of C3. “We will build upon the personalized service that EtherneXt has provided its clients for more than 15 years by providing access to a much broader product portfolio, a deeper engineering team, 24x7 bilingual help desk, and additional co-location options in New York, Cleveland, and Las Vegas.”

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the many EtherneXt customers over the years,” commented EtherneXt CEO Bill Desjardins. “I have spent a significant amount of time working with C3 prior to this transaction and would like to emphasize that C3 has earned my utmost respect for their technical capabilities, ethics, and platform services. You are in good hands!”

This transaction was completed on November 2, 2018 and C3 has retained the services of Bill Desjardins as a consultant to assist with a smooth transition.

C3 will be providing special introductory pricing through March 31, 2019 for all new services ordered by existing EtherneXt clients. For information concerning this promotion, please contact Dino Morra at (561) 939-4021 or send email to dmorra@c3cloud.com.

About C3

C3 is an award winning provider of technology and communications services to small, medium and enterprise businesses nationwide. Its unique combination of cloud-based technologies and expert onsite and remote support substantially reduces both IT-related capital investments and ongoing management costs. C3’s approach increases stability, tightens security, enhances employee mobility, and ensures business continuity in the event of a disaster. CFOs benefit from C3’s fixed cost approach, while owners and CEOs benefit from the single point of contact for all of their telecommunications and technology needs. To learn more about how C3 is helping organizations to grow and prosper, visit www.c3cloud.com or call (561) 939-4000.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005413/en/