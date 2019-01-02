C3 : Acquires Internet Service Provider EtherneXt Continues Service Expansion

Cloud Computing Concepts, an award-winning provider of technology and
communications services to small, medium, and enterprise businesses
nationwide, today announced that it has acquired EtherneXt. Founded in
2002, EtherneXt has been providing internet connectivity, co-location,
and managed services to a diverse base of customers throughout North
America.
“We are excited to welcome the clients of EtherneXt to the C3 Family,”
commented Rick Mancinelli, CEO of C3. “We will build upon the
personalized service that EtherneXt has provided its clients for more
than 15 years by providing access to a much broader product portfolio, a
deeper engineering team, 24x7 bilingual help desk, and additional
co-location options in New York, Cleveland, and Las Vegas.”
“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the many EtherneXt
customers over the years,” commented EtherneXt CEO Bill Desjardins. “I
have spent a significant amount of time working with C3 prior to this
transaction and would like to emphasize that C3 has earned my utmost
respect for their technical capabilities, ethics, and platform services.
You are in good hands!”
This transaction was completed on November 2, 2018 and C3 has retained
the services of Bill Desjardins as a consultant to assist with a smooth
transition.
C3 will be providing special introductory pricing through March 31, 2019
for all new services ordered by existing EtherneXt clients. For
information concerning this promotion, please contact Dino Morra at
(561) 939-4021 or send email to dmorra@c3cloud.com.
About C3
C3 is an award winning provider of technology and communications
services to small, medium and enterprise businesses nationwide. Its
unique combination of cloud-based technologies and expert onsite and
remote support substantially reduces both IT-related capital investments
and ongoing management costs. C3’s approach increases stability,
tightens security, enhances employee mobility, and ensures business
continuity in the event of a disaster. CFOs benefit from C3’s fixed cost
approach, while owners and CEOs benefit from the single point of contact
for all of their telecommunications and technology needs. To learn more
about how C3 is helping organizations to grow and prosper, visit www.c3cloud.com
or call (561) 939-4000.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005413/en/