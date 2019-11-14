Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

C3 Adds Grows Solutions Engineering Team with addition of Martin Essenburg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 10:04am EST

Cloud Computing Concepts, an award-winning provider of technology and communications services to organizations throughout North America, today announced that industry veteran Martin (“Marty”) Essenburg has joined the firm as a Senior Solutions Engineer. With more than 30 years of experience in global voice and data communications, Essenburg further bolsters one of the industry’s most capable Solutions Engineering teams.

“I am absolutely thrilled to join the C3 team,” commented Essenburg. “Throughout the last 10 years, I have had the privilege of indirectly supporting C3, and I have witnessed firsthand the capabilities and professionalism that set them apart. As a member of the team, I look forward to contributing to their incredible growth and success.”

Essenburg began his technology career in the early days of the Internet, and quickly established himself as a formidable network engineer. In the early 2000s, he held several Senior and C-level technology positions and oversaw the design, implementation and operation of multiple global networks. In 2010, Essenburg moved to Peak10 where he managed large scale data center migrations and contributed to the development of Peak10’s early Cloud offerings. Most recently, Essenburg has held various engineering roles for CenturyLink, Level3 Communications and twTelecom. In this capacity, he designed regional, national and global networks based on MPLS, VPLS, SD-WAN, and other technologies.

“The addition of Marty to our team is a big win for C3’s clients and partners,” said Rick Mancinelli, CEO of C3. “His broad range of technical knowledge is paired with a rare ability to quickly turn ambiguous customer needs into actionable and proven technical recommendations. We are very lucky to have him!”

As a member of C3’s Solution Engineering Team, Mr. Essenburg will be providing design and architecture services for both new and existing clients. He will be with the C3 team in Booth 300 at the ITEXPO 2020 event in Fort Lauderdale, FL from February 12th through the 14th and can be reached directly at 561-939-4023 or messenburg@c3cloud.com.

About C3

C3 is an award winning provider of technology and communications services to organizations throughout North America. The company currently owns and operates a geo-diverse VMware powered Cloud infrastructure which provides high performance, secure, and compliant Infrastructure, Desktops, Backup and Disaster recovery solutions. C3 also operates a state of the art Broadsoft powered Hosted PBX, UCaaS and CCaaS platform as well as a nationwide SD-WAN network based on industry leader VeloCloud’s technologies. C3 maintains an extensive list of wholesale carrier relationships for private, internet and wireless connectivity, and also has a broad portfolio of technology related authorizations and certifications. C3’s expert team of certified network engineers design and implement complex solutions and its bilingual service center is available for support 24x7. Additional information about C3 is available online at www.c3cloud.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:36aFFBW : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:36aABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:36aDAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP : Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc
DJ
10:35aRJK Explorations Increases Its Land Position in Lorrain Township, South of Cobalt, Ontario
NE
10:35aCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR FTCH, CVET, MYGN AND YJ : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
10:34aINTELLISENSE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:33aHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : KIPIC Selects Honeywell As Main Automation Contractor For The Middle East's Largest Integrated Refinery Complex
AQ
10:33aTATA MOTORS : global wholesales at 89,108 in October 2019Press kit
AQ
10:33aHYUNDAI HCN : Santa Cruz to Be Built at Montgomery, Alabama Plant; A $410 million expansion project will prepare 's U.S. automotive assembly plant to build the vehicle in 2021
AQ
10:33aTATA MOTORS : inaugurates Advance Power Systems Engineering Tech Center in PunePress kit
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China says holding 'in-depth' talks with U.S. on interim trade deal
2DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : to Cut Jobs, Slash Personnel Costs
3NAVER CORP : SoftBank's Yahoo Japan in merger talks with Line, shares jump
4E.ON SE : Fresh off E.ON-asset swap, RWE renewables outlook disappoints
5Merck KGaA raises 2019 guidance after Versum takeover

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group