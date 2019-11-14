C3 Adds Grows Solutions Engineering Team with addition of Martin Essenburg

Cloud Computing Concepts, an award-winning provider of technology and communications services to organizations throughout North America, today announced that industry veteran Martin (“Marty”) Essenburg has joined the firm as a Senior Solutions Engineer. With more than 30 years of experience in global voice and data communications, Essenburg further bolsters one of the industry’s most capable Solutions Engineering teams.

“I am absolutely thrilled to join the C3 team,” commented Essenburg. “Throughout the last 10 years, I have had the privilege of indirectly supporting C3, and I have witnessed firsthand the capabilities and professionalism that set them apart. As a member of the team, I look forward to contributing to their incredible growth and success.”

Essenburg began his technology career in the early days of the Internet, and quickly established himself as a formidable network engineer. In the early 2000s, he held several Senior and C-level technology positions and oversaw the design, implementation and operation of multiple global networks. In 2010, Essenburg moved to Peak10 where he managed large scale data center migrations and contributed to the development of Peak10’s early Cloud offerings. Most recently, Essenburg has held various engineering roles for CenturyLink, Level3 Communications and twTelecom. In this capacity, he designed regional, national and global networks based on MPLS, VPLS, SD-WAN, and other technologies.

“The addition of Marty to our team is a big win for C3’s clients and partners,” said Rick Mancinelli, CEO of C3. “His broad range of technical knowledge is paired with a rare ability to quickly turn ambiguous customer needs into actionable and proven technical recommendations. We are very lucky to have him!”

As a member of C3’s Solution Engineering Team, Mr. Essenburg will be providing design and architecture services for both new and existing clients. He will be with the C3 team in Booth 300 at the ITEXPO 2020 event in Fort Lauderdale, FL from February 12th through the 14th and can be reached directly at 561-939-4023 or messenburg@c3cloud.com.

About C3

C3 is an award winning provider of technology and communications services to organizations throughout North America. The company currently owns and operates a geo-diverse VMware powered Cloud infrastructure which provides high performance, secure, and compliant Infrastructure, Desktops, Backup and Disaster recovery solutions. C3 also operates a state of the art Broadsoft powered Hosted PBX, UCaaS and CCaaS platform as well as a nationwide SD-WAN network based on industry leader VeloCloud’s technologies. C3 maintains an extensive list of wholesale carrier relationships for private, internet and wireless connectivity, and also has a broad portfolio of technology related authorizations and certifications. C3’s expert team of certified network engineers design and implement complex solutions and its bilingual service center is available for support 24x7. Additional information about C3 is available online at www.c3cloud.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005516/en/