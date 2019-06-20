C3.ai : Named a Leader in Worldwide Industrial IoT Platforms for Energy by IDC MarketScape

IDC recognizes the C3 AI Suite for rapid application deployments, strong industry experience and enterprise-scale AI

C3.ai, a leading enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation, today announced it has been named a leader in IIoT platforms within the energy sector according to the IDC Marketscape: Worldwide Industrial IoT Platforms in Energy 2019 Vendor Assessment (IDC #US45116919, June 2019). C3.ai delivers a software suite for rapidly developing, deploying, and operating large scale AI, predictive analytics, and IoT applications for any enterprise value chain in any industry, with a focus on industrial organizations.

C3.ai software enables leading organizations to rapidly design, develop, deploy, and operate enterprise-scale AI, predictive analytics, and IoT applications. C3.ai’s growing list of customers includes 3M, Shell, Enel, New York Power Authority, the United States Air Force, Con Edison, and ENGIE.

The IDC MarketScape cited customer feedback that “C3 enables customers to build models and deploy applications in less time with limited risk. These tools have enabled C3 customers to capture value from proof of concepts quickly, with some customers reporting value in under three months.”

“By 2020, 25% of large oil and gas companies will have implemented a platform to develop, analyze, model, and simulate best practices in a cognitive-based continuous learning environment. Oil and gas companies are looking for new ways to reduce costs and improve performance as they respond to the impact of the commercial environment created by oil price levels,” said Kevin Prouty, Group Vice President, Energy and Manufacturing Insights, IDC. “This report recognizes C3.ai as a leader in the energy market.”

“C3.ai is becoming the standard as the enterprise AI and IoT platform across industries. This recognition by the IDC MarketScape is an important testament to the many dedicated and talented employees of C3.ai worldwide who tirelessly dedicate themselves to our customers’ success,” said Ed Abbo, C3.ai President and CTO.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai is a leading AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. The C3 AI Suite provides a comprehensive family of software capabilities for rapidly developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics, and IoT applications. C3.ai also provides configurable, prebuilt, high-value AI applications for solving a range of challenges, including predictive maintenance, fraud detection, sensor network health, supply chain optimization, energy management, anti-money laundering, and customer engagement.

