C5 : Accelerate Launches its Latest Network Accelerator Program in Washington, D.C.

09/17/2019 | 05:43am EDT

C5 Accelerate (C5A), a global business accelerator based in Washington, D.C., is pleased to announce its 5th Network Accelerator in Washington to help early stage growth driven companies gain access to education, mentorship, investors and business development support.

C5 is excited to add space technology to its Accelerator as industry and government seek to leverage this domain to create new solutions at the intersection of cyber and space.

Six innovative companies have been chosen to participate in this cohort:

  • ArQit, a groundbreaking security and blockchain-focused space start-up leveraging laser technology to revolutionize the transfer of secure data;
  • Keyless Technologies, a decentralized biometric authentication and identity management platform;
  • ANOVA Intelligence, a cyber intelligence provider for critical infrastructure and U.S. national security agencies;
  • metaMe, a digital privacy data and anonymity company that enables users to control their own information the way they want;
  • YetiCloud, a b2b IT automation software company focused on solving problems in the cloud; and roves the ongoing IT experience for its customers by reducing
  • Think Cyber Security, a cyber education and security awareness training that enables the company to ensure people, who are the last line of defense, are trained and ready for any cyber threat.

These companies will benefit from C5A’s Network Accelerator Program’s proven track record and ability to bring together global leaders, experts, mentors and venture investors as well as its in depth and focused business development agenda for founders and their top leadership team.

The program will launch on September 30th and end with a “panel and pitch day” on October 18th where cohort members will be given the opportunity to present to C5A’s extensive network as well as hear from leading figures within that network and from the cyber and space industries.

About C5 Accelerate

C5 Accelerate is part of the C5 Enterprise, which includes C5 Capital and C5 Philanthropy. C5 Accelerate has been designing and leading startup acceleration programs since 2016. More than 75 startups from 44 countries have graduated from our world-class acceleration program. Our focus is finding world class leaders and technologies in cybersecurity, space, AI and cloud-based technologies.

The investment team is led by seasoned executives, and their work is enhanced by a unique network of strategic partners who are leaders in commerce, technology, industry, geopolitics, academia and government.


© Business Wire 2019
