C5 Capital : Leads Investment Round for Pioneering Data Security Company Enveil

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C5 Capital USA LLC ("C5 Capital"), the specialist investment firm that exclusively invests in the secure data ecosystem, including cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and applied data analytics, has led a successful Series A funding round for Enveil, Inc. ("Enveil"), the award winning Data in Use security company.

Enveil's ground-breaking technology protects data when it is most vulnerable – while it's being used or processed. Founded by Dr. Ellison Anne Williams in 2016, the Maryland, U.S., based company's technology enables enterprises to perform secure search, analytics, data sharing and collaboration while preserving data privacy. Enveil's technology has wide applications across financial services, healthcare, audit and compliance, and government.

Enveil's solutions were recognized at two UK Financial Conduct Authority "Global Anti-Money Laundering and Financial Crime TechSprint" events in London and Washington D.C. last year, for their ability to enhance Know Your Customer ("KYC") and Customer Due Diligence ("CDD") processes. The company won the US event and the KYC/CDD use case at the UK event, validating the strength of Enveil's ZeroReveal® solutions for financial services.

C5 Capital's investment is the first by C5 Impact Partners LP, a fund focused on data driven technologies which supports inclusivity, safety, resilience and sustainability of cities and communities. This focus is aligned with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goal 11, (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

C5 Impact Partners LP is led by Zulfe Ali, who joins C5 Capital as Managing Partner and brings considerable international investment experience.

Zulfe, who will join the board of Enveil, is the former Chief Investment Officer at Mumtalakat, Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund, and has more than twenty years of experience leading investments and corporate transactions for global institutions including JPMorgan and Bank of America.

Commenting on the investment Zulfe Ali, C5 Capital Managing Partner, said: "Enveil embodies all of the key attributes we seek in our investment strategy: a brilliant founder CEO; break-through technology addressing large and growing end markets; a highly scalable business model; and a mission-driven company culture that is focused on commercial success as well as positive impact. We are excited to embark on this journey with Enveil and help the company realize its full potential on all fronts."

Andre Pienaar, Founder of C5 Capital Limited, said: "Secure data is critical for safe and secure cities, the focus of our Impact Partners fund. We are delighted to be partnering with Enveil as the leading homomorphic encryption company to enable cities to use data securely during processing."

Ellison Anne Williams, Founder and CEO of Enveil, commented: "We are delighted to have C5 Capital lead our Series A funding round and look forward to taking full advantage of the opportunities C5 provides through its global network. We are especially proud of the contributions Enveil's Data in Use solutions can make toward the broader security-centric goals of this impact investment fund."

