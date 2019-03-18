Log in
CA Mobile Ukraine: 5 new functions in your mobile application

0
03/18/2019 | 10:50am EDT

Use the upgraded mobile application of Credit Agricole! This will add new functionalities to your smartphone as from now on, you can:

  • see the balance of funds on the main screen without opening the application: all you need is to choose the required card in the settings;
  • transfer funds between Credit Agricole cards. Specify the recipient's card number and choose the card for transfer;
  • manage the limits. You can activate and deactivate card limits in your mobile application;
  • top-up mobile phones quickly. Choose the number from the phone contact list and specify the card to be debited;
  • manage CVV/CVC2 in just 3 steps. Having used the function in the mobile application, don't forget to reactivate code verification to secure your buys with CVV/CVC2.

To use new functionalities of CA Mobile Ukraine, update the application if the function of automatic update is not active.

Disclaimer

Credit Agricole Bank PAT published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 14:49:04 UTC
