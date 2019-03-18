CA Mobile Ukraine: 5 new functions in your mobile application

Use the upgraded mobile application of Credit Agricole! This will add new functionalities to your smartphone as from now on, you can:

see the balance of funds on the main screen without opening the application: all you need is to choose the required card in the settings;

transfer funds between Credit Agricole cards. Specify the recipient's card number and choose the card for transfer;

manage the limits . You can activate and deactivate card limits in your mobile application;

top-up mobile phones quickly. Choose the number from the phone contact list and specify the card to be debited;

manage CVV/CVC2 in just 3 steps. Having used the function in the mobile application, don't forget to reactivate code verification to secure your buys with CVV/CVC2.

To use new functionalities of CA Mobile Ukraine, update the application if the function of automatic update is not active.