CAA Resources : ANNOUNCEMENT

07/30/2020 | 12:16am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CAA Resources Limited

優 庫 資 源 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02112)

ANNOUNCEMENT

The board (the "Board") of the directors (the "Director(s)") of CAA Resources Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Chen Kun ("Mr.Chen") has resigned as the company secretary of the Company (the "Company Secretary") and has ceased to act as an authorised representative of the Company (the "LR Authorised Representative") for accepting service of process or notice in Hong Kong pursuant to rule 3.05 of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and an authorised representative of the Company under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (together with the LR Authorised Representative, collectively, the "Authorised Representatives") with effect from 30 July 2020.

The Company is looking for a suitable candidate to fill the vacancy of company secretary and Authorized Representatives as soon as practicable and further announcement will be made by the Company upon fulfillment of those requirements under rule 3.28 of the Listing Rules.

By Order of the Board

CAA Resources Limited

Li Yang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 30 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Li Yang, Ms. Li Xiaolan, Mr. Wang Er, Ms. Xu Mijia, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Leung Yiu Cho, Dr. Li Zhongquan and Dr. Wang Ling.

*  For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

CAA Resources Limited published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 04:15:04 UTC
MOST READ NEWS

1PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : says 86% profit jump flags shift from cash payments in stores
2APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals to boost profits
3QUALCOMM, INC. : QUALCOMM : forecasts sales above estimates, settles dispute with Huawei
4BHP GROUP : BHP : South Flank modules make highway history
5Asian stocks rise, dollar languishes near two-year lows on Fed
