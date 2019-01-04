CAA Resources : Announcements and Notices - Terms of Reference for the Nomination Committee

CAA Resources Limited Ꮄࢫ༟๕Ϟࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02112)

(the "Company")

TERMS OF REFERENCE FOR THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Constitution

1.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company hereby resolves to establish a committee of the Board to be known as the Nomination Committee (the "Committee").

Membership

3. Each appointment to the Committee shall be for a period of up to three years.

2. Members of the Committee shall be appointed by the Board and shall consist of not less than three members, a majority of whom should be independent non-executive directors of the Company.

Chairman

prepared to respond to any question from the shareholders on the Committee's

The Chairman shall attend the annual general meeting of the Company and be

themselves to chair the meetings of the Committee.

In the absence of the Chairman, the remaining members present shall elect one of

The Chairman has the responsibility of liaising with the Board and shall chair the

shall be the chairman of the Board or an independent non-executive director.

The Board shall appoint the chairman of the Committee (the "Chairman"), which

Secretary

9. The Secretary or his/her delegate shall attend meetings of the Committee to take minutes.

8. The Company secretary shall be the secretary of the Committee (the "Secretary").

10.

In the absence of the Secretary, the members present at the meeting shall elect another person as the Secretary.

Authority

12. The Committee is authorized by the Board to obtain outside legal or other independent professional advice, at the Company's expense, and to secure the attendance of outsiders with relevant experience and expertise if it considers this necessary.

11. The Committee is authorized by the Board to investigate any activity within its terms of reference. It is authorized to seek any information it requires from any employee and all employees are directed to co-operate with any request made by the Committee.

Duties

13.

The duties of the Committee include, without limitation, the following:

(d) to discuss any revisions to the Board Diversity Policy that may be required, and recommend such revisions to the Board for the Board's consideration and approval;

(c) to formulate the Board Diversity Policy for the Board's consideration and approval;

(b) to identify individuals suitably qualified to become Board members and select or make recommendations to the Board on the selection of individuals nominated for directorships;

(a) to review the structure, size, composition and diversity (including without limitation, gender, age, cultural and educational background, ethnicity, professional experience, skills, knowledge and length of service) of the Board at least annually and make recommendations on any proposed changes to the Board to complement the Company's corporate strategy;

(e) to review the Board Diversity Policy and measurable objectives that the Board has set for implementing that policy, and monitor the progress on achieving the objectives, and make disclosure of its review results in the Corporate Governance Report annually;

(f) to assess the independence of independent non-executive directors, having regards to the requirements under the Listing Rules and make disclosure of its review results in the Corporate Governance Report;

(g) to make recommendations to the Board on the appointment or reappointment of directors and succession planning for directors in particular the Chairman and the chief executive officer, taking into account the Company's corporate strategy and the mix of skills, knowledge, experience and diversity needed in the future;

(h) to do any such things to enable the Committee to discharge its powers and functions conferred on it by the Board;

(i) to conform to any requirement, direction, and regulation that may from time to time be prescribed by the Board or contained in the articles of association of the Company or imposed by legislation;

(j) where the Board proposes a resolution to elect an individual as an independent non-executive director at the general meeting, it should set out in the circular to shareholders and/or explanatory statement accompanying the notice of the relevant general meeting: (i) the process used for identifying the individual and why the Board believes the individual should be elected and the reasons why it considers the individual to be independent;

(ii) if the proposed independent non-executive director will be holding their seventh (or more) listed company directorship, why the Board believes the individual would still be able to devote sufficient time to the Board;

(iii) the perspectives, skills and experience that the individual can bring to the Board; and (iv)how the individual contributes to diversity of the Board; and