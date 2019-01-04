CAA Resources : Announcements and Notices - Terms of Reference for the Nomination Committee

|
CAA Resources Limited Ꮄࢫ༟๕Ϟࠢʮ̡
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 02112)
(the "Company")
TERMS OF REFERENCE FOR THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE
Constitution
The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company hereby resolves to establish a committee of the Board to be known as the Nomination Committee (the "Committee").
Membership
2. Members of the Committee shall be appointed by the Board and shall consist of not less than three members, a majority of whom should be independent non-executive directors of the Company.
3. Each appointment to the Committee shall be for a period of up to three years.
Chairman
The Board shall appoint the chairman of the Committee (the "Chairman"), which
shall be the chairman of the Board or an independent non-executive director.
The Chairman has the responsibility of liaising with the Board and shall chair the
meetings of the Committee.
6.
In the absence of the Chairman, the remaining members present shall elect one of
themselves to chair the meetings of the Committee.
7.
The Chairman shall attend the annual general meeting of the Company and be
prepared to respond to any question from the shareholders on the Committee's
activities.
Secretary
In the absence of the Secretary, the members present at the meeting shall elect another person as the Secretary.
Authority
11. The Committee is authorized by the Board to investigate any activity within its terms of reference. It is authorized to seek any information it requires from any employee and all employees are directed to co-operate with any request made by the Committee.
12. The Committee is authorized by the Board to obtain outside legal or other independent professional advice, at the Company's expense, and to secure the attendance of outsiders with relevant experience and expertise if it considers this necessary.
Duties
The duties of the Committee include, without limitation, the following:
(a) to review the structure, size, composition and diversity (including without limitation, gender, age, cultural and educational background, ethnicity, professional experience, skills, knowledge and length of service) of the Board at least annually and make recommendations on any proposed changes to the Board to complement the Company's corporate strategy;
(b) to identify individuals suitably qualified to become Board members and select or make recommendations to the Board on the selection of individuals nominated for directorships;
-
(c) to formulate the Board Diversity Policy for the Board's consideration and approval;
(d) to discuss any revisions to the Board Diversity Policy that may be required, and recommend such revisions to the Board for the Board's consideration and approval;
(e) to review the Board Diversity Policy and measurable objectives that the Board has set for implementing that policy, and monitor the progress on achieving the objectives, and make disclosure of its review results in the Corporate Governance Report annually;
(f) to assess the independence of independent non-executive directors, having regards to the requirements under the Listing Rules and make disclosure of its review results in the Corporate Governance Report;
(g) to make recommendations to the Board on the appointment or reappointment of directors and succession planning for directors in particular the Chairman and the chief executive officer, taking into account the Company's corporate strategy and the mix of skills, knowledge, experience and diversity needed in the future;
(h) to do any such things to enable the Committee to discharge its powers and functions conferred on it by the Board;
(i) to conform to any requirement, direction, and regulation that may from time to time be prescribed by the Board or contained in the articles of association of the Company or imposed by legislation;
(j) where the Board proposes a resolution to elect an individual as an independent non-executive director at the general meeting, it should set out in the circular to shareholders and/or explanatory statement accompanying the notice of the relevant general meeting:
(i) the process used for identifying the individual and why the Board believes the individual should be elected and the reasons why it considers the individual to be independent;
(ii) if the proposed independent non-executive director will be holding their seventh (or more) listed company directorship, why the Board believes the individual would still be able to devote sufficient time to the Board;
-
(iii) the perspectives, skills and experience that the individual can bring to the Board; and
(iv)how the individual contributes to diversity of the Board; and
(k) to review and implement, as appropriate, the policy, criteria and procedures for the identification, selection and nomination of candidates for the role of
Directors, having due regard to the Board's nomination policy.
Quorum
14. A quorum necessary for the transaction of business shall be two members.
15. The Secretary shall ascertain, at the beginning of each meeting, the existence of any conflicts of interest and minute them accordingly. The relevant member of the Committee shall not be counted towards the quorum and he/she must abstain from voting on any resolution of the Committee in which he/she and/or his/her associates have a material interest.
16. A duly convened meeting of the Committee at which a quorum is present shall be competent to exercise all or any of the authorities, powers and discretions vested in or exercisable by the Committee.
Frequency of meetings
Meetings shall be held not less than twice a year.
Attendance at meetings
18. Members of the Committee may attend meetings of the Committee either in person or through other electronic means of communication.
19. Should any member of the Committee wish to attend a meeting through electronic communications, prior arrangements shall be made with the Secretary.
Notices of Meetings
20. Meetings of the Committee shall be summoned by the Secretary at the request of any of its members.
-
21. Unless otherwise agreed, notice of each meeting confirming the venue, time and date together with an agenda of items to be discussed, shall be forwarded to each member of the Committee, and to any other person required to attend:
(a) in relation to all regular meetings of the Committee, at least 14 days before the date of the meeting; and
-
(b) in relation to all other meetings of the Committee, within a reasonable time prior to the date of the meeting.
Supporting papers shall be sent to Committee members and to other attendees as appropriate, at the same time.
Any member of the Committee shall be entitled, by notice to the Secretary, to include other matters relevant to the functions of the Committee in the agenda of a meeting of the Committee.
Minutes of Meetings
23. The Secretary (or his/her delegate) in attendance at the meetings of the Committee shall minute in sufficient detail the proceedings and resolutions of all such meetings, including the names of those present and in attendance. The minutes should also include any concerns raised by any member of the Committee and/or dissenting views expressed.
-
24. Draft and final versions of minutes of the Committee meetings shall be sent to all Committee members for their comments and records respectively, in both cases within a reasonable time after the meeting. Once they are agreed, the Secretary shall circulate the minutes and reports of the Committee to all members of the Committee and to all members of the Board.
-
25. Minutes of the Committee meetings shall be kept by the Secretary and shall be available for inspection by any member of the Committee or other members of the Board at any reasonable time on reasonable notice.
Reporting Responsibilities
26. The Chairman of the Committee shall report formally to the Board on proceedings after each meeting on all matters within its duties and responsibilities.
-
27. The Committee shall make whatever recommendations to the Board it deems appropriate on any area within its authority where action or improvement is needed.
-
28. Where the Board resolves to approve any remuneration or compensation arrangements which the Committee has previously resolved not to approve, the Committee shall prepare a statement, for inclusion in the Company's Corporate Governance Report, explaining its recommendations. The Board shall include in the same report the reason(s) why the Board takes a different view.
Others
The Committee shall have access to sufficient resources in order to perform its duties. In the event that the Committee determines that it has insufficient resources, it may make a request for additional resources to the Chairman. If the request for additional resources is denied, the Committee may, if it chooses, make a request to the Board through the Secretary. The Board shall convene a Board meeting as soon as reasonably practicable to consider the request.
