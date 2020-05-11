CAAM China Association of Automobile Manufacture : Economic performance of Automobile Industry in April 2020

2020/05/12

According to the statistical analysis of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) in April 2020, the situation of domestic epidemic prevention and control continued to improve, and the production and sales of the automotive industry have recovered significantly. Production and sales continued to grow faster month-on-month, and also ended down year-on-year, showing a small increase, including a substantial increase in commercial vehicles year-on-year, monthly production and sales are at record highs, truck contribution is the highest.

First, the operation of the situation overview

In April 2020, with the gradual improvement of the domestic epidemic prevention and control situation, as well as the introduction of a series of favorable policies by the central and local governments, the automotive industry production and sales continue to maintain a trend of recovery. Among them, the production and operation of vehicle enterprises have been basically restored, production has reached the level of the same period last year. The overall market for automobiles gradually recovered, on the one hand, thanks to the epidemic prevention situation and related consumption promotion policies to promote, on the other hand, by the enterprise to replenish inventory, so far, the level of industry enterprises inventory is basically normal.

On the data, the month's production and sales of more than 2 million vehicles, slightly higher than the same period last year. The decline in passenger car production and sales narrowed sharply, with SUV production and sales having achieved positive growth, while commercial vehicles showed a significant increase, with a record high monthly production and sales, with heavy goods vehicles growing rapidly, reaching the highest level of monthly production and sales, and light and minivan growth was also significant.

From the industry development situation, the current situation of domestic epidemic prevention and control is good, but the spread of the spread of the epidemic outside the momentum has not been effectively curbed, the epidemic still has a great deal of uncertainty. On the one hand, the recovery of domestic macroeconomic growth also needs a process, export-dependent enterprises are more difficult, resulting in insufficient momentum for bulk consumer demand, on the other hand, the shutdown of overseas factories, will also lead to the domestic automotive industry parts supply risk increased. Therefore, the industry should focus on overseas epidemic prevention and control of the situation changes, in advance to prepare accordingly, in order to reduce the international epidemic on the domestic automotive industry negative impact.

Second, the operation of the automotive industry in April 2020:

1. Car sales end 21-month decline

In April, auto production and sales were 2.102 million and 2.07 million units, respectively, up 46.6% and 43.5% month-on-month, up 2.3% and 4.4% year-on-year, respectively.

From January to April, auto production and sales were 5.596 million and 5.761 million units, respectively, down 33.4% and 31.1% year-on-year, respectively.

2. The decline in passenger car production and sales narrowed sharply

In April, passenger car production and sales were 1.587 million and 1.536 million units, respectively, up 49.7% and 45.6% month-on-month, respectively, down 4.6% and 2.6% year-on-year, respectively, and a decline of 45.3 and 45.8 percentage points from March.

From the current month's model situation, SUV production and sales growth rate has been achieved from negative to positive, the other three categories of modelproduction and sales decline narrowed significantly. From the specific data: SUV production and sales increased by 3.1% and 7.3% YoY, respectively, car sales decreased by 5.6% and 6.2% YoY, MPV sales decreased by 39.6% and 36% YoY, and crossover passenger car sales decreased by 22.8% and 11.5% YoY, respectively.

From January to April, passenger car production and sales were 4.291 million and 4.433 million units, respectively, down 37.8% and 35.3% year-on-year, respectively.

3. Commercial vehicle production and sales record high

In April, commercial vehicle production and sales reached 514,000 units and 534,000 units, respectively, the highest level on record. It grew by 37.8% and 37.7% month-on-month, respectively, and 31.3% and 31.6% year-on-year, respectively. Heavy goods vehicles grew the fastest, with production and sales of 175,000 units and 191,000 units, respectively, up 48.3% and 61.0% year-on-year, respectively.

From January to April, commercial vehicle production and sales were 1.304 million and 1.328 million units, respectively, down 13.1% and 12.4% year-on-year, respectively. In terms of production and sales of passenger vehicles, passenger car production and sales were 108,000 units and 105,000 units, respectively, down 14.6% and 21.1% year-on-year, while truck production and sales were 1.196 million units and 1.223 million units, respectively, down 12.9% and 11.6% year-on-year, respectively.

4. New energy vehicles continue to decline year-on-year

In April, new energy vehicle production and sales were 80,000 units and 72,000 units, respectively, down 22.1% and 26.5% year-on-year, respectively. Among them, pure electric vehicle production and sales were 57,000 and 51,000 units, respectively, down 31.4% and 28.6% YoY, while plug-in hybrid vehicleproduction completed 23,000 units, up 16.8% YoY, and sales were 20.0%, down 20.7% YoY, and fuel cell vehicle production and sales were 109 and 73, respectively, up 11.1 times and 9.4 times YoY, respectively.

From January to April, the production and sales of new energy vehicles were 205,000 units, down 44.8% and 43.4% year-on-year, respectively. Among them, all electric vehicles completed 155,000 units, down 46.9% and 44.6% yoy, while plug-in hybrid vehicles completed 51,000 units and 49,000 units, respectively, down 37.6% and 39.8% yoy, respectively, and fuel cell vehicles completed 292 and 280 vehicles, respectively, 23.2% and 21.7% year-on-year, respectively.

5. Decline in market share of Chinese brand passenger cars

In April, Chinese brand passenger cars sold 532,000 units, down 9.4% year-on-year, accounting for 34.6% of total passenger car sales, down 2.6 percentage points from a year earlier.

From January to April, Chinese brand passenger cars sold 1.689 million units, down 39.3% year-on-year, accounting for 38.1% of total passenger car sales, down 2.5 percentage points from a year earlier.

6. Market concentration of key enterprise groups is higher than in the same period

From January to April, the top 10 auto sales group sales totaled 5.132 million units, down 30.7% year-on-year and 0.4 percentage points lower than the industry's decline. That's 89.1 percent of total auto sales, up 0.6 percentage points from a year earlier.

7. Year-on-year decline in automobile exports

In April, auto companies exported 70,000 vehicles, down 22.9% month-on-month and 15.7% year-on-year. By model, passenger cars exported 55,000 vehicles this month, down 19.9% month-on-month, down 4.5% year-on-year, while commercial vehicleexports were 15,000 units, down 32.1% month-on-month and down 40.5% year-on-year.

In the January-April months, auto companies exported 274,000 vehicles, down 12.6% year-on-year. By model, passenger car exports were 209,000 units, up 2.5% year-on-year, while commercial vehicle exports were 65,000 units, down 40.6% year-on-year.