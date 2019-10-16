CAAM China Association of Automobile Manufacture : NEVs declined yearly

2019/10/16

In September, the production and sales of new energy vehicles reached 89 thousand units and 80 thousand units respectively, decreasing 29.9% and 34.2% year on year. To be specific, the production and sales of BEV reached 74 thousand units and 63 thousand units, decreasing 26.1% and 33.1% year on year; such figures for PHEV were 15 thousand units and 17 thousand units, decreasing 44.1% and 38.4% year on year.

For the first nine months, the production and sales of new energy vehicles reached 888 thousand units and 872 thousand units, increasing 20.9% and 20.8% year on year. To be specific, the production and sales of BEV reached 717 thousand units and 692 thousand units, increasing 29.2% and 27.8% year on year; such figures for PHEV were 170 thousand units and 179 thousand units, decreasing 5.4% and 0.8% year on year; and for FCVs were 1,315 units and 1,251 units, increasing 7.7 times and 7.6 times year on year.