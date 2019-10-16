CAAM China Association of Automobile Manufacture : The auto export up yearly

2019/10/16

In September, the auto export enjoyed growth on yearly basis. This month, the volume was 90,000 units, up 0.9% than that of last month, and up 6.3% year on year. As seen by type, the passenger cars reached 66,000 units, down 0.4% than that of last month, but up 13.2% year on year. And the commercial vehicles were 24,000 units, up 4.5% than that of last month but down 8.9% year on year.

For the first nine months, the export reached 748,000 units, down 8.1% year on year. The decrease rate shrank 1.7 percentage points comparing with the first eight months. To be specific, the passenger cars reached 520,000 units, down 13.4% year on year; the commercial vehicles were 227,000 units, up 6.8% year on year.