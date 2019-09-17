CAAM China Association of Automobile Manufacture : The decline of automobiles narrowed

2019/09/18

In August, the decrease rate of production narrowed on yearly basis; while enlarged for sales. This month, the production and sales of automobiles in China reached 1,991,000 and 1,958,000 units respectively, up 10.3% and 8% than that of last month, but down 0.5% and 6.9% year on year. The year-on-year decrease rate for production shrank 11.4 percentage points than that of last month; but enlarged 2.6 percentage points for sales.

For the first eight months, the production and sales of automobiles were 15,939,000 and 16,104,000 units respectively, down 12.1% and 11% year on year. The decrease rate narrowed 1.4 percentage points and 0.4 percentage points than that of the first seven months.