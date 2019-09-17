CAAM China Association of Automobile Manufacture : The decline of automobiles narrowed

2019/09/18
In August, the decrease rate of production narrowed on yearly basis; while enlarged for sales. This month, the production and sales of automobiles in China reached 1,991,000 and 1,958,000 units respectively, up 10.3% and 8% than that of last month, but down 0.5% and 6.9% year on year. The year-on-year decrease rate for production shrank 11.4 percentage points than that of last month; but enlarged 2.6 percentage points for sales.
For the first eight months, the production and sales of automobiles were 15,939,000 and 16,104,000 units respectively, down 12.1% and 11% year on year. The decrease rate narrowed 1.4 percentage points and 0.4 percentage points than that of the first seven months.
Disclaimer
CAAM - China Association of Automobile Manufacturers published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 03:46:05 UTC