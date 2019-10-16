CAAM China Association of Automobile Manufacture : The decline of sales narrowed yearly

2019/10/16
In September, the decrease rate of sales narrowed on yearly basis. This month, the production and sales of automobiles in China reached 2,209,000 and 2,271,000 units respectively, up 11% and 16% than that of last month, but down 6.2% and 5.2% year on year. The year-on-year decrease rate for production enlarged 5.7 percentage points than that of last month; but shrank 1.7 percentage points for sales.
For the first nine months, the production and sales of automobiles were 18,149,000 and 18,371,000 units respectively, down 11.4% and 10.3% year on year. The decrease rates narrowed both 0.7 percentage points than that of the first eight months.
Disclaimer
CAAM - China Association of Automobile Manufacturers published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 10:37:08 UTC