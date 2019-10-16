CAAM China Association of Automobile Manufacture : The decline of sales narrowed yearly

2019/10/16

In September, the decrease rate of sales narrowed on yearly basis. This month, the production and sales of automobiles in China reached 2,209,000 and 2,271,000 units respectively, up 11% and 16% than that of last month, but down 6.2% and 5.2% year on year. The year-on-year decrease rate for production enlarged 5.7 percentage points than that of last month; but shrank 1.7 percentage points for sales.

For the first nine months, the production and sales of automobiles were 18,149,000 and 18,371,000 units respectively, down 11.4% and 10.3% year on year. The decrease rates narrowed both 0.7 percentage points than that of the first eight months.