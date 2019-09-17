CAAM China Association of Automobile Manufacture : The decrease of auto export narrowed

2019/09/18
In August, the decrease of auto export narrowed. This month, the volume was 89,000 units, up 9.9% than that of last month, but down 0.6% year on year. As seen by type, the passenger cars reached 66,000 units, up 9.7% than that of last month, and up 0.7% year on year. And the commercial vehicles were 23,000 units, up 10.7% than that of last month but down 4.1% year on year.
For the first eight months, the export reached 658,000 units, down 9.8% year on year. The decrease rate enlarged 3.5 percentage points comparing with the first seven months. To be specific, the passenger cars reached 454,000 units, down 16.3% year on year; the commercial vehicles were 203,000 units, up 9% year on year.
