CAAM China Association of Automobile Manufacture : The decrease of passenger cars slightly higher than the overall

09/17/2019 | 11:47pm EDT

2019/09/18

　　In August, the production and sales of passenger cars reached 1,693,000 and 1,653,000 units respectively, up 10.9% and 7.9% than that of last month, but down 0.7% and 7.7% year on year. The decrease rate of production shrank 11 percentage points than that of last month; while enlarged 3.8 percentage points for sales.

　　For the first eight months, the production and sales of passenger cars were 13,210,000 and 13,322,000 units respectively, down 13.8% and 12.3% year on year. The sales declines continued to narrow comparing with the first seven months. As for the passenger cars by type, comparing with the same period last year, the production and sales of cars were down 12.4% and 12.6% respectively. SUV also witnessed decline. Such figures were down 13.9% and 10.0%. For MPV, the production and sales were down 23.3% and 22.9%. For crossed passenger cars, the production and sales were down 10.1% and 15.5%.

Disclaimer

CAAM - China Association of Automobile Manufacturers published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 03:46:05 UTC
