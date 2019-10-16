Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CAAM China Association of Automobile Manufacture : The market share of Chinese brand PCs declined

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 06:38am EDT

2019/10/16

　　In September, the total sales of Chinese brand passenger cars reached 727,000 units, down 9.8% year on year, accounting for 37.7% of the total sales of passenger cars. The market share decreased 1.5 percentage points than the previous year. To be specific, the sales of Chinese brand cars were 172,000 units, down 13.2% year on year, accounting for 18.5% of the total sales of cars, with a decrease of 1.2 percentage points than a year earlier. The sales of Chinese brand SUV reached 429,000 units, down 8.0% year on year, accounting for 51% of the total sales of SUV, with a decrease of 2.6 percentage points than the previous year. The sales of Chinese brand MPV were 96,000 units, down 10.5% year on year, accounting for 75.4% of the total sales of MPV, with an increase of 2.3 percentage points comparing with the same period last year.

　　For the first nine months, the accumulated sales of Chinese brand passenger cars reached 5,903,000 units, down 18.5% year on year. The market share decreased 3.3 percentage points than the previous year, reaching 38.7%. To be specific, the sales of Chinese brand cars were 1,461,000 units, down 15.2% year on year, accounting for 19.7% of the total sales of cars, with a decrease of 0.7 percentage points than a year earlier. The sales of Chinese brand SUV reached 3,422,000 units, down 18.9% year on year, accounting for 52.2% of the total sales of SUV, with a decrease of 6.2 percentage points than the previous year. The sales of Chinese brand MPV were 733,000 units, down 23.9% year on year, accounting for 74.7% of the total sales of MPV, with a decrease of 1.8 percentage points comparing with the same period last year.

Disclaimer

CAAM - China Association of Automobile Manufacturers published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 10:37:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:05aCapital Automotive Group Runs Share the Awareness’ Breast Cancer Campaign
SE
07:05aFive Tips to Turn Tourists into Investors  Economic Development and Marketing Experts Develop Investment Tourism’ Strategy
SE
07:05aRegistration Open for First Ever Charlotte Truck Pull  Fundraiser to support Move For Hunger, presented by MYMOVE
SE
07:04aBank of America profit falls on $2 billion impairment charge
RE
07:03aPES PARTY OF EUROPEAN SOCIALISTS : 16/10/2019 PES President urges Donald Tusk to put Enlargement before the European Council tomorrow
PU
07:00aBNY Mellon profit falls 7% on lower fees
RE
06:53aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Open Market Operations - 16 October 2019
PU
06:48aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : PIG MARKET UPDATE 16th OCTOBER
PU
06:48aCOMMONWEALTH SECRETARIAT : Officials trained in new debt management system
PU
06:48aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Reopening Federal bond issue – Auction result
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARNEYS NEARS BANKRUPTCY DEAL WITH AUTHENTIC BRANDS, SAKS OWNER: sources
2Goldman profit slammed by souring WeWork, Uber bets
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Statement on Financial Times article
4ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML N : 3Q Net Profit Fell 7.9%; Introduces Interim Dividend
5AURORA CANNABIS INC. : TSX rises 0.02 percent to 16,418.39

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group