CAAM China Association of Automobile Manufacture : The market share of Chinese brand PCs declined

2019/10/16

In September, the total sales of Chinese brand passenger cars reached 727,000 units, down 9.8% year on year, accounting for 37.7% of the total sales of passenger cars. The market share decreased 1.5 percentage points than the previous year. To be specific, the sales of Chinese brand cars were 172,000 units, down 13.2% year on year, accounting for 18.5% of the total sales of cars, with a decrease of 1.2 percentage points than a year earlier. The sales of Chinese brand SUV reached 429,000 units, down 8.0% year on year, accounting for 51% of the total sales of SUV, with a decrease of 2.6 percentage points than the previous year. The sales of Chinese brand MPV were 96,000 units, down 10.5% year on year, accounting for 75.4% of the total sales of MPV, with an increase of 2.3 percentage points comparing with the same period last year.

For the first nine months, the accumulated sales of Chinese brand passenger cars reached 5,903,000 units, down 18.5% year on year. The market share decreased 3.3 percentage points than the previous year, reaching 38.7%. To be specific, the sales of Chinese brand cars were 1,461,000 units, down 15.2% year on year, accounting for 19.7% of the total sales of cars, with a decrease of 0.7 percentage points than a year earlier. The sales of Chinese brand SUV reached 3,422,000 units, down 18.9% year on year, accounting for 52.2% of the total sales of SUV, with a decrease of 6.2 percentage points than the previous year. The sales of Chinese brand MPV were 733,000 units, down 23.9% year on year, accounting for 74.7% of the total sales of MPV, with a decrease of 1.8 percentage points comparing with the same period last year.