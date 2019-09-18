CAAM China Association of Automobile Manufacture : The motorcycle export continued to decline

2019/09/18

In August, the motorcycle export witnessed decline both monthly and yearly. This month, the volume reached 570,000 units, down 7.2% than that of last month, and down 0.2% from the previous year. The yearly decrease continued to narrow. To be specific, the export of two-wheeled reached 539,000 units, down 1.4% year on year. The exports of three-wheeled were 31,000 units, up 25.8% year on year.

For the first eight months, the accumulated exports of motorcycles reached 4,634,000 units, down 7.8% year on year. The decrease rate narrowed 0.9 percentage points comparing with that of the first seven months.