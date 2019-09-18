CAAM China Association of Automobile Manufacture : The motorcycle export continued to decline

2019/09/18
In August, the motorcycle export witnessed decline both monthly and yearly. This month, the volume reached 570,000 units, down 7.2% than that of last month, and down 0.2% from the previous year. The yearly decrease continued to narrow. To be specific, the export of two-wheeled reached 539,000 units, down 1.4% year on year. The exports of three-wheeled were 31,000 units, up 25.8% year on year.
For the first eight months, the accumulated exports of motorcycles reached 4,634,000 units, down 7.8% year on year. The decrease rate narrowed 0.9 percentage points comparing with that of the first seven months.
Disclaimer
CAAM - China Association of Automobile Manufacturers published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 05:36:07 UTC