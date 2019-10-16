Log in
CAAM China Association of Automobile Manufacture : The motorcycle export higher than a year earlier

10/16/2019

2019/10/16

　　In September, the motorcycle export witnessed growth both monthly and yearly. This month, the volume reached 606,000 units, up 6.3% than that of last month, and up 1.7% from the previous year. To be specific, the export of two-wheeled reached 578,000 units, up 1.2% year on year. The exports of three-wheeled were 28,000 units, up 15.4% year on year.

　　For the first nine months, the accumulated exports of motorcycles reached 5,240,000 units, down 6.8% year on year. The decrease rate continued to narrow.

CAAM - China Association of Automobile Manufacturers published this content on 16 October 2019
