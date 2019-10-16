CAAM China Association of Automobile Manufacture : The motorcycles continued to grow yearly

2019/10/16

In September, the motorcycles enjoyed growth both monthly and yearly, in a good situation. The YoY growth continued to accelerate. This month, the production and sales reached 1,633,000 and 1,659,000 units, up 4.9% and 9.7% than that of last month. Comparing with last September, the production and sales were up 27.8% and 29.4%. The YoY growth rate accelerated 0.6 percentage points and 6.2 percentage points than that of last month. To be specific, the production and sales of two-wheeled reached 1,460,000 and 1,486,000 units, up 26% and 28.2% year on year. The production and sales of three-wheeled were both 173,000 units, up 44.8% and 39.9% year on year.

For the first nine months, the accumulated production and sales of motorcycles reached 12,513,000 and 12,457,000 units respectively, up 5.7% and 5% from the previous year. The increase rate enlarged 2.7 percentage points and 3 percentage points than that of the first eight months.