Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CAAM China Association of Automobile Manufacture : The motorcycles enjoyed an obvious growth yearly

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 01:37am EDT

2019/09/18

　　In August, the motorcycles enjoyed an obvious growth than a year earlier; while little change comparing with last month. This month, the production and sales reached 1,558,000 and 1,513,000 units, up 3% in production but down 0.2% in sales than that of last month. Comparing with last August, the production and sales were up 27.2% and 23.1%. The increase continued to enlarge. To be specific, the production and sales of two-wheeled reached 1,392,000 and 1,346,000 units, up 26.6% and 22.4% year on year. The production and sales of three-wheeled were 165,000 units and 167,000 units, up 31.8% and 29.4% year on year.

　　For the first eight months, the accumulated production and sales of motorcycles reached 10,880,000 and 10,798,000 units respectively, up 3% and 2% from the previous year. The over-a-year decline ended.

Disclaimer

CAAM - China Association of Automobile Manufacturers published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 05:36:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:52aAER AUSTRALIAN ENERGY REGULATOR : releases draft decision on Values of Customer Reliability
PU
01:51aFRANCE SENDING EXPERTS TO INVESTIGATE SAUDI OIL ATTACK : Elysee
RE
01:47aMINISTRY OF TRADE INDUSTRY AND ENERGY OF REPU : Automobile exports edge down 3.4 percent in August
PU
01:37aCAAM CHINA ASSOCIATION OF AUTOMOBILE MANUFACTURE : The market share of Chinese brand PCs continued to decline yearly
PU
01:37aCAAM CHINA ASSOCIATION OF AUTOMOBILE MANUFACTURE : The motorcycle export continued to decline
PU
01:37aCAAM CHINA ASSOCIATION OF AUTOMOBILE MANUFACTURE : The motorcycles enjoyed an obvious growth yearly
PU
01:33aFrom oil shocks to funding strains, Fed confronts new complexities
RE
01:32aEXPLAINER : The Fed has a repo problem. What's that?
RE
01:32aEXCLUSIVE : Where's the beef? Argentine ranchers hope more is headed for China
RE
01:26aDollar holds firm as oil jitters ease, Fed rate decision awaited
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
2ADOBE INC. : ADOBE : fourth-quarter forecast, marketing software unit disappoint
3Saudi oil attacks came from southwest Iran, U.S. official says, raising tensions
4DANAHER CORPORATION : DANAHER : Envista Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
5Saudi oil attacks came from southwest Iran, U.S. official says, raising tensions
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group