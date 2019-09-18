CAAM China Association of Automobile Manufacture : The motorcycles enjoyed an obvious growth yearly

2019/09/18

In August, the motorcycles enjoyed an obvious growth than a year earlier; while little change comparing with last month. This month, the production and sales reached 1,558,000 and 1,513,000 units, up 3% in production but down 0.2% in sales than that of last month. Comparing with last August, the production and sales were up 27.2% and 23.1%. The increase continued to enlarge. To be specific, the production and sales of two-wheeled reached 1,392,000 and 1,346,000 units, up 26.6% and 22.4% year on year. The production and sales of three-wheeled were 165,000 units and 167,000 units, up 31.8% and 29.4% year on year.

For the first eight months, the accumulated production and sales of motorcycles reached 10,880,000 and 10,798,000 units respectively, up 3% and 2% from the previous year. The over-a-year decline ended.