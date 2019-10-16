CAAM China Association of Automobile Manufacture : The passenger cars market still under pressure

2019/10/16

In September, the production and sales of passenger cars reached 1,865,000 and 1,931,000 units respectively, up 10.1% and 16.8% than that of last month, but down 7.9% and 6.3% year on year. The decrease rate of production enlarged 7.2 percentage points than that of last month; while shrank 1.4 percentage points for sales.

For the first nine months, the production and sales of passenger cars were 15,075,000 and 15,249,000 units respectively, down 13.1% and 11.7% year on year. The sales declines continued to narrow comparing with the first eight months. As for the passenger cars by type, comparing with the same period last year, the production and sales of cars were down 12.4% and 12% respectively. SUV also witnessed decline. Such figures were down 12.4% and 9.3%. For MPV, the production and sales were down 23% and 22.1%. For crossed passenger cars, the production and sales were down 10.1% and 15.1%.