CAAM China Association of Automobile Manufacture : The pick-ups down yearly

2019/10/16
For the first three quarters, the production and sales of pick-ups reached 320,000 units and 321,000 units respectively, down 6.4% and 4.9% than the same period last year. The decrease was larger than the whole trucks.
As seen by fuels, the gasolines presented a high-speed growth momentum on yearly basis. For the first three quarters, the production and sales of gasolines were 93,000 units and 92,000 units, up 23% and 20.1% year on year. And such figures for diesels were 226,000 units and 228,000 units, down 15% and 12.5% year on year.
For the first three quarters, the accumulated sales of top 5 pick-up manufacturers amounted to 213,000 units, down 5.5% year on year, accounting for 66.5% of the total sales of pick-ups, 1.7 percentage points higher than the first two quarters on concentration.
