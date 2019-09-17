CAAM China Association of Automobile Manufacture : The sales decline of commercial vehicles narrowed

2019/09/18
In August, the production and sales of commercial vehicles reached 298,000 and 305,000 units respectively, up 7.3% and 8.6% than that of last month, and up 0.9% in production but down 2.8% in sales year on year. This month, the production and sales of heavy-duty trucks reached 72,000 and 73,000 units respectively, up 7.7% and 2.0% year on year.
For the first eight months, the production and sales of commercial vehicles reached 2,730,000 and 2,782,000 units respectively, down 3.1% and 4.2% year on year. As seen by type, the production and sales of buses were 284,000 units and 288,000 units respectively, down 5.9% and 3.4% than the previous year. Such figures for trucks were 2,445,000 units and 2,494,000 units, down 2.7% and 4.3% year on year, of which the heavy-duty trucks were 770,000 units and 805,000 units, down 1.2% and 1.6% year on year.
