Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CAAM China Association of Automobile Manufacture : The sales of commercial vehicles up yearly

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 06:38am EDT

2019/10/16

　　In September, the production and sales of commercial vehicles reached 345,000 and 340,000 units respectively, up 15.8% and 11.6% than that of last month, and up 4% and 1.9% year on year. This month, the production and sales of heavy-duty trucks reached 81,000 and 84,000 units respectively, up 12.7% and 7.5% year on year.

　　For the first nine months, the production and sales of commercial vehicles reached 3,074,000 and 3,122,000 units respectively, down 2.1% and 3.4% year on year. As seen by type, the production and sales of buses were 322,000 units and 326,000 units respectively, down 5.2% and 2% than the previous year. Such figures for trucks were 2,752,000 units and 2,795,000 units, down 1.8% and 3.5% year on year, of which the heavy-duty trucks were 851,000 units and 889,000 units, down 0.8% in sales and in line in production year on year.

Disclaimer

CAAM - China Association of Automobile Manufacturers published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 10:37:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:03aPES PARTY OF EUROPEAN SOCIALISTS : 16/10/2019 PES President urges Donald Tusk to put Enlargement before the European Council tomorrow
PU
07:00aBNY Mellon profit falls 7% on lower fees
RE
06:53aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Open Market Operations - 16 October 2019
PU
06:48aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : PIG MARKET UPDATE 16th OCTOBER
PU
06:48aCOMMONWEALTH SECRETARIAT : Officials trained in new debt management system
PU
06:48aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Reopening Federal bond issue – Auction result
PU
06:44aDollar near four-week lows as trade tensions simmer
RE
06:43aDollar near four-week lows as trade tensions simmer
RE
06:38aCAAM CHINA ASSOCIATION OF AUTOMOBILE MANUFACTURE : The decline of sales narrowed yearly
PU
06:38aCAAM CHINA ASSOCIATION OF AUTOMOBILE MANUFACTURE : The pick-ups down yearly
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARNEYS NEARS BANKRUPTCY DEAL WITH AUTHENTIC BRANDS, SAKS OWNER: sources
2Goldman profit slammed by souring WeWork, Uber bets
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Statement on Financial Times article
4ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML N : 3Q Net Profit Fell 7.9%; Introduces Interim Dividend
5AURORA CANNABIS INC. : TSX rises 0.02 percent to 16,418.39

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group