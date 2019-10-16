CAAM China Association of Automobile Manufacture : The sales of commercial vehicles up yearly

2019/10/16
In September, the production and sales of commercial vehicles reached 345,000 and 340,000 units respectively, up 15.8% and 11.6% than that of last month, and up 4% and 1.9% year on year. This month, the production and sales of heavy-duty trucks reached 81,000 and 84,000 units respectively, up 12.7% and 7.5% year on year.
For the first nine months, the production and sales of commercial vehicles reached 3,074,000 and 3,122,000 units respectively, down 2.1% and 3.4% year on year. As seen by type, the production and sales of buses were 322,000 units and 326,000 units respectively, down 5.2% and 2% than the previous year. Such figures for trucks were 2,752,000 units and 2,795,000 units, down 1.8% and 3.5% year on year, of which the heavy-duty trucks were 851,000 units and 889,000 units, down 0.8% in sales and in line in production year on year.
Disclaimer
CAAM - China Association of Automobile Manufacturers published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 10:37:07 UTC