CAAM China Association of Automobile Manufacture : The sales of commercial vehicles up yearly

2019/10/16

In September, the production and sales of commercial vehicles reached 345,000 and 340,000 units respectively, up 15.8% and 11.6% than that of last month, and up 4% and 1.9% year on year. This month, the production and sales of heavy-duty trucks reached 81,000 and 84,000 units respectively, up 12.7% and 7.5% year on year.

For the first nine months, the production and sales of commercial vehicles reached 3,074,000 and 3,122,000 units respectively, down 2.1% and 3.4% year on year. As seen by type, the production and sales of buses were 322,000 units and 326,000 units respectively, down 5.2% and 2% than the previous year. Such figures for trucks were 2,752,000 units and 2,795,000 units, down 1.8% and 3.5% year on year, of which the heavy-duty trucks were 851,000 units and 889,000 units, down 0.8% in sales and in line in production year on year.