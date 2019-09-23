Log in
CADE CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Investors of Securities Fraud Lawsuit

09/23/2019 | 08:08pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman notifies CADE investors of a securities fraud lawsuit filed against Cadence Bancorporation (CADE).

CLASS PERIOD: July 23, 2018 – July 22, 2019
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Nov. 15, 2019
Email: CADE@hbsslaw.com
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/CADE
Call: Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation: 510-725-3000

CADE Securities Class Action:

According to the Complaint, Defendants misled investors about the adequacy of internal controls to assess credit risk and the increased risk of loss posed by certain of the Company’s loans.  On July 22, 2019, the market learned the truth when Defendants announced disappointing 2Q 2019 results, including higher than expected credit costs.  The price of CADE shares plummeted 19% that day.

If you invested in Cadence Bancorporation between July 23, 2018 and July 22, 2019 and suffered significant losses (in excess of $50,000) you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.  Contact Hagens Berman immediately to obtain additional information about this case or being a lead plaintiff.

“We are focused on investors’ losses and Defendants’ statements about Cadence’s internal controls and asset quality,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Cadence Bancorporation should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email CADE@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
