CADILLAC HOTEL & BEACH CLUB DEBUTS PREMIER MEETING SPACES WITH A WINTER SPECIAL GROUP OFFER

Miami, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a much-anticipated multimillion-dollar renovation, Miami Beach’s newly opened Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, a member of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection, debuts over 11,000-square-feet of premier indoor and outdoor flexible meeting and gathering spaces. The flexible spaces are styled with iconic Art Deco design elements and European-inspired programming to truly set the hotel apart from its counterparts.



Available now through February 28, 2019, guests who reserve a minimum of 25 room nights with at least $4,000 in F&B spend, can enjoy introductory group rates starting at $199 per night.



Owned by REIT Hersha Hospitality Trust, Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club has multifaceted event spaces suited to create memorable gatherings for every occasion. The spaces include several beautifully appointed indoor options including the 2,585-square-foot Golden Palms Ballroom which opens up to the Cabana Pool Deck, the Riviera and Riviera Terrace which overlooks the hotel’s iconic main pool, the high-tech Roy France Boardroom, and the hotel’s signature outdoor restaurant Bungalow By The Sea which sets the stage for an unforgettable backdrop of Miami Beach.





Your big day done differently. Look no further for the most unforgettable Miami Beach wedding venue, complete with stunning oceanfront views, floor-to-ceiling windows, iconic Art Deco design, and delightful Mediterranean-inspired cuisine.



With beautifully-appointed event venues for up to 200 guests, Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club's contemporary, adaptable spaces can accommodate any event that calls for a celebration.









Keeping the preservation and history of the Art Deco movement in mind, Cadillac’s design aesthetic for its meeting spaces and overall property are complemented by radiant white stone floors and ambient lighting along with hints of gold and smoky blue accents. Boasting floor-to-ceiling windows, beautiful views of the pools, and beachfront reception spaces, Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club offers locals, guests, and businesses a gathering opportunity that is unlike any other in Miami Beach. Moreover, guests can select from the unique Mediterranean-inspired food and beverage menu to elevate any type of event experience offered by the property. Groups can work with Cadillac’s sales team to create customized group experiences including rosé tasting classes, wine pairing dinners, group pizza making classes, private fitness or yoga classes, and more.



For more information about Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, visit: cadillachotelmiamibeach.com, or contact 305.929.5182 for reservations; and for more information about Autograph Collection Hotels, visit: autographhotels.com. Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club is located at 3925 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140.



###



