CADWorx® & Analysis Solutions releases new CADWorx Design Review Professional for model visualization and publishing

09/22/2018 | 05:13pm CEST

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CADWorx & Analysis Solutions announces the release of CADWorx Design Review Professional, a model visualization and publishing platform that improves collaboration among multiple software by utilizing tools for project review, markups, and field walk throughs, helping to reduce engineering and design time and lower overall project costs. With CADWorx Design Review Professional, users can create realistic visualizations and access intelligent information regarding model components. The software’s powerful rendering tool provides the ability to adjust color, transparency and model shadows, and with the flexible selection sets, the user can adjust settings for single components as well as for line numbers, Xrefs and other elements. The software’s intuitive interface provides fast and smooth navigation and manipulation of even the largest, most complex models. All model data, such as component names and descriptions and line numbers, are easy to access. This allows users to make changes or add questions to the visualization through each phase of the design and easily track project progress through visualization of components based on model data.

For more information about CADWorx Design Review Professional, visit http://www.coade.com/CADWorx/Design-Review-Professional.shtml. To view the webinar, visit http://coade.typepad.com/coadeinsider/2018/07/cadworx-design-review-professional-webinar-a-new-collaboration-solution.html.

For information about CADWorx, visit http://hexagonppm.com/products/3d-product-family/cadworx. For information about analysis products, visit http://hexagonppm.com/products/analysis-product-family. CADWorx & Analysis Solutions is part of Hexagon's PPM division.

About Hexagon’s PPM Division
Hexagon’s PPM division is the world’s leading provider of asset life cycle solutions for design, construction and operation of industrial facilities. By transforming unstructured information into a smart digital asset, our clients are empowered to visualize, build and manage structures and facilities of all complexities, ensuring safe and efficient operation throughout the entire life cycle.

Hexagon is a global leader in digital solutions that create Autonomous Connected Ecosystems (ACE). Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 18,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 3.5bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

© 2018 Hexagon AB and/or its subsidiaries and affiliates. All rights reserved.

Contact
Gary Carson
+1.713.417.3451
gcarson@equamark.com

 

Hexagonlogo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
