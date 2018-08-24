CADWorx Productivity Training courses in Houston, Texas on September 17-21

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CADWorx & Analysis Solutions will host training classes in Houston, Texas that will include a CADWorx Plant Professional class on September 17-19 and a CADWorx P&ID Professional training class on September 20-21, 2018, both of which will provide new and experienced user with hands-on instruction to improve their technical skills and knowledge in creating 3D plant design and process and instrumentation diagrams. In the CADWorx Plant course, attendees will learn how to create comprehensive, multi-discipline 3D plant models and deliverables including segments on routing and modeling pipe in both 2D and 3D, creating and modifying specifications, designing appropriate pipe supports, and ducting HVAC systems. In the CADWorx P&ID course, attendees will learn how to create intelligent, specification-driven process and instrumentation diagrams (P&IDs) via a linked project database for a facility’s equipment, process lines, inline components and instruments. They will also learn how to produce project reports. Participants in this course will need to be familiar with basic 2D design tools and have knowledge of industrial process engineering design principles.



For more information about these courses, including access to registration details, please visit http://coade.typepad.com/coadeinsider/2018/08/cadworx-productivity-training-in-september.html.

For more information about CADWorx, visit http://hexagonppm.com/products/3d-product-family/cadworx. For information about analysis products, visit http://hexagonppm.com/products/analysis-product-family. CADWorx & Analysis Solutions is part of Hexagon's PPM division.

