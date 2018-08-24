Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CADWorx Productivity Training courses in Houston, Texas on September 17-21

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 12:01am CEST

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CADWorx & Analysis Solutions will host training classes in Houston, Texas that will include a CADWorx Plant Professional class on September 17-19 and a CADWorx P&ID Professional training class on September 20-21, 2018, both of which will provide new and experienced user with hands-on instruction to improve their technical skills and knowledge in creating 3D plant design and process and instrumentation diagrams.  In the CADWorx Plant course, attendees will learn how to create comprehensive, multi-discipline 3D plant models and deliverables including segments on routing and modeling pipe in both 2D and 3D, creating and modifying specifications, designing appropriate pipe supports, and ducting HVAC systems. In the CADWorx P&ID course, attendees will learn how to create intelligent, specification-driven process and instrumentation diagrams (P&IDs) via a linked project database for a facility’s equipment, process lines, inline components and instruments. They will also learn how to produce project reports. Participants in this course will need to be familiar with basic 2D design tools and have knowledge of industrial process engineering design principles.

For more information about these courses, including access to registration details, please visit http://coade.typepad.com/coadeinsider/2018/08/cadworx-productivity-training-in-september.html.

For more information about CADWorx, visit http://hexagonppm.com/products/3d-product-family/cadworx. For information about analysis products, visit http://hexagonppm.com/products/analysis-product-family. CADWorx & Analysis Solutions is part of Hexagon's PPM division.

About Hexagon’s PPM Division
Hexagon’s PPM division is the world’s leading provider of asset life cycle solutions for design, construction and operation of industrial facilities. By transforming unstructured information into a smart digital asset, our clients are empowered to visualize, build and manage structures and facilities of all complexities, ensuring safe and efficient operation throughout the entire life cycle.

Hexagon is a global leader in digital solutions that create Autonomous Connected Ecosystems (ACE). Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 18,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 3.5bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

© 2018 Hexagon AB and/or its subsidiaries and affiliates. All rights reserved.
Contact
Gary Carson
+1.713.417.3451
gcarson@equamark.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:54aBON TON STORES : Carson's will close for good by Aug. 31
AQ
12:52aSEARS : Salem Sears to close in September
AQ
12:49aKROGER : Requiem for the plastic bag
AQ
12:47aSEARS : stores in Manchester and Salem to close
AQ
12:43aSONY : to sell new version of Aibo robot dog in U.S.
AQ
12:42aHP : tops estimates, raises full-year adjusted profit forecast
RE
12:42aParkit Appoints New Officers and Grants Incentive Stock Options
PR
12:42aSTANDEX INTERNATIONAL : Announces Fourth-Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call and Webcast
PU
12:41aRigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Jamba, Inc. Buyout
BU
12:40aHP : tops estimates, raises full-year adjusted profit forecast
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AFG AUSTRALIAN FINANCE : FY18 Market Release Opens in a new Window
2OREZONE GOLD CORP : OREZONE GOLD : Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for its Bomboré Gold Project
3ALLIANT ENERGY : ALLIANT ENERGY : How to stay safe if flooding occurs
4MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC : SIERRA TOTAL RETURN FUND : Announces Q4 2018 Distribution
5SOJOURN EXPLORATION INC : Sojourn Closes First Tranche of $2.8 Million Financing

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.