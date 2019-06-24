Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CAESARS MERGER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Caesars Entertainment Corporation is Fair to Shareholders – CZR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 10:12am EDT

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) to Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (“Eldorado”) is fair to Caesars shareholders. On behalf of Caesars shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are a Caesars shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Caesars Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The Caesars merger investigation concerns whether Caesars and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Caesars shareholders; (2) determine whether Eldorado is underpaying for Caesars; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Caesars shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

If you are a Caesars shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/caesars-entertainment-corporation-czr-merger-stock-eldorado/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:26aSTRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL : Appointment of Corporate Broker
PR
10:26aBIODYNE USA AND TRELLIS GROWING SYSTEMS ANNOUNCE JOINT VENTURE : Trellis Growing Solutions
BU
10:25aALLY FINANCIAL : Form 424B3
PU
10:25aREISSUE : Response to Barrick announcement
PU
10:24aCollbira CEO and Co-founder Felix Van de Maele Named EY New York Technology Entrepreneur Of The Year®
GL
10:23aIMC Exploration Group Plc - Admission to standard segment of Official List
PR
10:21aThe Proposed Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine Receives Candidate Status
BU
10:21aHow a Packaging Company Refocused Attention on their Customers' Needs with Infiniti's Customer Satisfaction Analysis | Read Infiniti's Latest Success Story to Know More
BU
10:20aDBA S P A : Group annuncia l'ingresso di Finest nel capitale sociale di IT doo
PU
10:20aLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : US Open Tickets On Sale Now through Ticketmaster – the Official Ticketing Partner of the US Open Tennis Championships
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Daimler slumps as diesel costs wipe out profit growth
2FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : confirms Huawei mail ban as new 'mistake' reignites Chinese ire
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
4SUNING.COM CO LTD : France's Carrefour free to focus on home market after retreat from China
5Oil falls on demand concerns after gains on Mideast tensions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About