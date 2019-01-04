CAGC Foundation Announces 2019 Board of Trustees

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas Associated General Contractors (Carolinas AGC) is pleased to announce the CAGC Foundation 2019 Board of Trustees:

Chair: Luke Blythe, Blythe Development Company

Chair Elect: Steve Strokis, WB Moore Company of Charlotte, Inc.

Treasurer: Tana Lee, Berkeley County School District

CAGC Chair: Ron Brown, State Utility Contractors

Secretary/President & CEO: Dave Simpson, CAE, Carolinas AGC

Trustee: Claudia Dodgen, Crowder Constructors, Inc.

Trustee: Steve Corriher, Central Piedmont Community College

Trustee: Sidney Rex, W. B. Guimarin & Company

Trustee: Meghan Ketterman, Contract Construction, Inc.

Trustee: Rebecca Battle-Bryant, Battle Plan Consulting, LLC

Appointed Young Leader: Adam Pfanmiller, McGriff Insurance

Staff Liaison: Bill Stricker, Carolinas AGC



It is the mission of CAGC Foundation, Inc. to serve the construction industry by financially supporting excellent workforce development and research programs, activities, and services in the Carolinas.

Carolinas AGC is the construction industry association in the Carolinas, bringing value to our thousands of members through networking, government relations, job leads, meetings with owners/designers, education and training involving such issues as safety and open shop, and community development.



