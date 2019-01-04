Log in
CAGC Foundation Announces 2019 Board of Trustees

01/04/2019 | 01:31pm CET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas Associated General Contractors (Carolinas AGC) is pleased to announce the CAGC Foundation 2019 Board of Trustees:

Carolinas Associated General Contractors logo. (PRNewsFoto/Carolinas Associated General Contractors) (PRNewsFoto/)

Chair: Luke Blythe, Blythe Development Company
Chair Elect: Steve Strokis, WB Moore Company of Charlotte, Inc.
Treasurer: Tana Lee, Berkeley County School District
CAGC Chair: Ron Brown, State Utility Contractors
Secretary/President & CEO: Dave Simpson, CAE, Carolinas AGC
Trustee: Claudia Dodgen, Crowder Constructors, Inc.
Trustee: Steve Corriher, Central Piedmont Community College
Trustee: Sidney Rex, W. B. Guimarin & Company
Trustee: Meghan Ketterman, Contract Construction, Inc.
Trustee: Rebecca Battle-Bryant, Battle Plan Consulting, LLC
Appointed Young Leader: Adam Pfanmiller, McGriff Insurance
Staff Liaison: Bill Stricker, Carolinas AGC

It is the mission of CAGC Foundation, Inc. to serve the construction industry by financially supporting excellent workforce development and research programs, activities, and services in the Carolinas.

Carolinas AGC is the construction industry association in the Carolinas, bringing value to our thousands of members through networking, government relations, job leads, meetings with owners/designers, education and training involving such issues as safety and open shop, and community development. Visit us at www.cagc.org, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Please join us at any of our 90-plus networking events throughout 2019!

For more information regarding the CAGC Foundation, contact Bill Stricker at 704/372-1450 ext. 5213 or email bstricker@carolinasagc.org

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cagc-foundation-announces-2019-board-of-trustees-300771882.html

SOURCE Carolinas Associated General Contractors


© PRNewswire 2019
