CAGC Summit Attracts Governors, Senator, House Speaker and Other Top Leaders

08/04/2020 | 09:21am EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, N.C. Speaker of the House Tim Moore, NCDOT and SCDOT leaders, and top economists from both Carolinas joined Carolinas AGC (CAGC) for its annual Summer Summit  on July 31. This year's Summer Summit, the first ever to be held virtually, was a huge success among its 600+ participants (commercial contractors, construction suppliers, and service companies) and heavy lineup of speakers. The lineup of CAGC Summer Summit speakers included:

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper
United States Senator Lindsey Graham
North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore
North Carolina Economist Dr. Mike Walden
South Carolina Economist Dr. Joey Von Nessen
South Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall
South Carolina Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Leland Colvin
North Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette
North Carolina Department of Transportation COO Bobby Lewis

Additionally, Summit participants were given updates regarding building, utility, and highway construction going on throughout both Carolinas, new measures regarding safety and inclusion on the jobsite, and insight into the near future concerning COVID-19.

"What a fantastic opportunity during a difficult time," said CAGC Board Chair Casey Schwager, with Sloan Construction Company. "Carolinas AGC was able to bring in some extremely relevant speakers for our 2020 Virtual Summer Summit! What an honor to be able to speak with United States Senator Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. It was very exciting to get their perspectives on the current economy, legislative issues, and the future state of COVID–19 and recovery in the Carolinas."

Dave Simpson, CAGC President and CEO, commended the many CAGC members who participated in the Summit, adding that a number of them had key leaders of their companies listening in to the virtual meeting in their board rooms. "Our 2020 Virtual Summer Summit underscores our mission at CAGC – to be the trusted voice of construction in the Carolinas," Simpson said.

CAGC is grateful to the Summer Summit sponsors:

Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP (Presenting Sponsor)
McGriff Insurance Services (Presenting Sponsor)
Bradley (Presenting Sponsor)
Autodesk Construction Cloud
Merit EHS
AvidXchange
Randy Marion Automotive
ConstructConnect

Carolinas AGC is the construction industry association in the Carolinas, bringing value to our thousands of members through networking, government relations, job leads, meetings with owners/designers, and education and training involving such issues as safety and open shop, and community development. Visit us at www.cagc.org, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Media contact: Lori McGovern, Carolinas AGC Communications Manager, 704/222-8246.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cagc-summit-attracts-governors-senator-house-speaker-and-other-top-leaders-301105735.html

SOURCE Carolinas AGC


© PRNewswire 2020
