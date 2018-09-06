CAGW Marks Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s 10-Year Anniversary Under Government Control

Citizens Against Government Waste (CAGW) marked the 10-year anniversary
of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac being placed under government
conservatorship by highlighting today’s House Financial Services
Committee hearing,
“A Failure to Act: How a Decade without GSE Reform Has Once Again Put
Taxpayers at Risk.”
CAGW President Tom Schatz said in a statement:
“Since being placed under conservatorship a decade ago, Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac have had to borrow more than $190 billion from taxpayers,
including a $3.7 billion request on February 15, 2018. The failure of
Fannie and Freddie to implement critical reforms to their finances has
allowed so-called temporary conservatorship to morph into a continuous
taxpayer burden with no end in sight.
“Instead of staying within their statutory boundaries in the secondary
market, Fannie and Freddie continue to recklessly expand and unfairly
compete in the private sector mortgage market.
“To make matters worse, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, tasked with
acting as a taxpayer guardrail, has instead allowed Fannie and Freddie
to pursue fiscally foolish expansions
and out-of-control spending.
“Today’s House Financial Services Committee hearing represents another
opportunity to shine a light on this festering financial situation and
present long-term solutions that would take taxpayers off the hook for
$254 billion in future obligations and keep Fannie and Freddie from
irresponsibly venturing beyond their core responsibilities.”
CAGW
is the nation’s largest nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to
eliminating waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement in government.
