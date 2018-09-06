Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CAGW Marks Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s 10-Year Anniversary Under Government Control

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 03:27pm CEST

Citizens Against Government Waste (CAGW) marked the 10-year anniversary of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac being placed under government conservatorship by highlighting today’s House Financial Services Committee hearing, “A Failure to Act: How a Decade without GSE Reform Has Once Again Put Taxpayers at Risk.”

CAGW President Tom Schatz said in a statement:

“Since being placed under conservatorship a decade ago, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have had to borrow more than $190 billion from taxpayers, including a $3.7 billion request on February 15, 2018. The failure of Fannie and Freddie to implement critical reforms to their finances has allowed so-called temporary conservatorship to morph into a continuous taxpayer burden with no end in sight.

“Instead of staying within their statutory boundaries in the secondary market, Fannie and Freddie continue to recklessly expand and unfairly compete in the private sector mortgage market.

“To make matters worse, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, tasked with acting as a taxpayer guardrail, has instead allowed Fannie and Freddie to pursue fiscally foolish expansions and out-of-control spending.

“Today’s House Financial Services Committee hearing represents another opportunity to shine a light on this festering financial situation and present long-term solutions that would take taxpayers off the hook for $254 billion in future obligations and keep Fannie and Freddie from irresponsibly venturing beyond their core responsibilities.”

CAGW is the nation’s largest nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement in government.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:52pCHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST : Directorate Change
PR
02:51pNUGL INC. : (NUGL) Aims to Provide Social Media Platform Alternative for Marijuana Industry
AQ
02:50pCANNABIS GROWTH OPPORTUNITY CORP : oration Releases NAV and Special Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
02:50pGlobal Food Processing Machinery Market 2018-2022| 6% CAGR Projection for the Global Market| Technavio
BU
02:50pINTERNATIONAL SOS ACHIEVES GLOBAL CERTIFICATION TO ISO 9001 : 2015 Quality Management System
BU
02:49pTOYOTA MOTOR : Recalls 7,200 Prius Model Cars In Canada Due To Fire Risk
AQ
02:49pRESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS : Officials hoping for best with sale of local mill
AQ
02:48pKentucky-Based ResCare Is Now BrightSpring Health Services
BU
02:47pALTUS TOWARZYSTWO FUNDSZY INWSTYCYJNYCH : Current report no 55/2018
PU
02:47pDATATRAK INTERNATIONAL : Attending Upcoming SCDM 2018 Meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
2WIRECARD : Wirecard AG to Replace Commerzbank in DAX Index
3GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC : GO AHEAD : Full year results for the year ended 30 June 2018
4SIMCORP : SIMCORP : Groupama Asset Management Automates its Front and Middle Office Operations with SimCorp Di..
5AUROBINDO PHARMA : Novartis sells U.S. generics assets to India's bargain-hunting Aurobindo

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.