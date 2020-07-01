CAGW Statement on Implementation of the USMCA

Today marks the effective date of the U.S. – Mexico – Canada free trade agreement (USMCA). This agreement is the start of a new era for improved trade among the North American trading partners and provides a new set of rules that will help strengthen the U.S. economy.

The USMCA is the strongest trade deal ever among the three countries and has the potential to boost the U.S. economy by $68.2 billion and create 176,000 new jobs.

The following statement may be attributed to CAGW President Tom Schatz:

“As the USMCA rolls out, the economies of all three trading partners will be improved by modernizing trade practices among the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Protections for farmers and workers will be strengthened, intellectual property rights will be more secure, and the digital economy will flourish.”

