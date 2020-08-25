CAIS : and Pershing Announce Integrations to Streamline Investments in Alternatives

Integration makes it significantly easier and faster for financial advisors to allocate to alternative investment funds

CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform, today announced an integration agreement with BNY Mellon’s Pershing (“Pershing”), a leading provider of global financial business solutions, to automate manual transaction processes, making it easier and faster for financial advisors to allocate to alternative investments.

Manual processes have been a barrier to allocating to alternative investments and now, with document workflow automation, advisors can seamlessly browse, research, transact and operate in a fully connected CAIS-Pershing ecosystem. The integration eliminates the need for manual uploads of required documents and reduces the potential for human errors.

“We are thrilled to bring this new capability to the advisors on our platform,” said Rob Cirrotti, Managing Director Global Strategy & Product Management at Pershing. “As advisors increasingly turn to alternative investments for diversification and uncorrelated returns, we are delighted to partner with CAIS to make the investing process more digital and seamless.”

CAIS provides RIAs and broker dealers with the option to utilize the complete end-to-end platform solution or create a customizable solution for their own advisor-sourced funds and strategies. Additionally, all private funds available through CAIS are institutionally rated and undergo independent investment and operational due diligence performed by Mercer. Financial advisors on the Pershing platform who use CAIS will also have access to CAIS IQ, the learning system that helps advisors learn faster, remember longer and enhance client outcomes.

“CAIS and Pershing share a commitment to optimizing the client experience to be simpler and more efficient for financial advisors,” said Matt Brown, Founder and CEO of CAIS. “Through our integration with Pershing, CAIS will further unlock the potential of our best-in-class alternative investment platform, empowering advisors to be more competitive and further improve client outcomes.”

About CAIS

CAIS is the leading alternative investment platform for financial advisors who seek improved access to and education about alternative investment funds and products. CAIS provides financial advisors with a broad selection of alternative investment strategies including, hedge funds, private equity, private credit, real estate and structured notes, allowing them to capitalize on opportunities and/or withstand ever-changing markets. Additionally, CAIS provides an industry-leading learning system, CAIS IQ, that helps advisors learn faster, remember longer and improve client outcomes.

All funds listed on CAIS undergo Mercer’s independent due diligence and ongoing monitoring. Mercer diligence reports and fund ratings are available to advisors on the CAIS password-protected platform. CAIS streamlines the end-to-end transaction process through digital subscriptions and integrated reporting with Fidelity, Schwab and Pershing, making investing in alternatives simple.

Founded in 2009, CAIS, a fintech leader, is empowering wealth management by leveling the playing field for financial advisors everywhere.

Securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005613/en/