Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CAIS : and Pershing Announce Integrations to Streamline Investments in Alternatives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 09:32am EDT

Integration makes it significantly easier and faster for financial advisors to allocate to alternative investment funds

CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform, today announced an integration agreement with BNY Mellon’s Pershing (“Pershing”), a leading provider of global financial business solutions, to automate manual transaction processes, making it easier and faster for financial advisors to allocate to alternative investments.

Manual processes have been a barrier to allocating to alternative investments and now, with document workflow automation, advisors can seamlessly browse, research, transact and operate in a fully connected CAIS-Pershing ecosystem. The integration eliminates the need for manual uploads of required documents and reduces the potential for human errors.

“We are thrilled to bring this new capability to the advisors on our platform,” said Rob Cirrotti, Managing Director Global Strategy & Product Management at Pershing. “As advisors increasingly turn to alternative investments for diversification and uncorrelated returns, we are delighted to partner with CAIS to make the investing process more digital and seamless.”

CAIS provides RIAs and broker dealers with the option to utilize the complete end-to-end platform solution or create a customizable solution for their own advisor-sourced funds and strategies. Additionally, all private funds available through CAIS are institutionally rated and undergo independent investment and operational due diligence performed by Mercer. Financial advisors on the Pershing platform who use CAIS will also have access to CAIS IQ, the learning system that helps advisors learn faster, remember longer and enhance client outcomes.

“CAIS and Pershing share a commitment to optimizing the client experience to be simpler and more efficient for financial advisors,” said Matt Brown, Founder and CEO of CAIS. “Through our integration with Pershing, CAIS will further unlock the potential of our best-in-class alternative investment platform, empowering advisors to be more competitive and further improve client outcomes.”

About CAIS

CAIS is the leading alternative investment platform for financial advisors who seek improved access to and education about alternative investment funds and products. CAIS provides financial advisors with a broad selection of alternative investment strategies including, hedge funds, private equity, private credit, real estate and structured notes, allowing them to capitalize on opportunities and/or withstand ever-changing markets. Additionally, CAIS provides an industry-leading learning system, CAIS IQ, that helps advisors learn faster, remember longer and improve client outcomes.

All funds listed on CAIS undergo Mercer’s independent due diligence and ongoing monitoring. Mercer diligence reports and fund ratings are available to advisors on the CAIS password-protected platform. CAIS streamlines the end-to-end transaction process through digital subscriptions and integrated reporting with Fidelity, Schwab and Pershing, making investing in alternatives simple.

Founded in 2009, CAIS, a fintech leader, is empowering wealth management by leveling the playing field for financial advisors everywhere.

Securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:05aMineral Fusion's Best-Selling Clean, Vegan Foundations and Pressed Powders Now Available in 24 Shades
GL
10:04aBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank reports $1.3B Q3 profit, provisions for credit losses climb
AQ
10:04aTwo New Autism Therapy Clinics to Open in Greater Philadelphia and Mount Laurel Township, NJ
PR
10:04aKALDEROS : Launches 340B Pay, the Technology-enabled Solution for 340B Rebates
PR
10:04aASBURY AUTOMOTIVE : The Presidio Group Advises on the Sale of Park Place Dealerships Luxury Brands
BU
10:04aMOENGAGE : Named a Strong Performer in 2020 Mobile Engagement Automation Report by Independent Research Firm
BU
10:03aIndustry Veteran, Diane Daych, Takes Helm of Healthcare Private Equity Association
BU
10:03aPioneer Expands Aftermarket Automotive Driver Assistance With New Blind Spot Detection Systems
BU
10:03aCOVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Global Hospital Beds Market 2020-2024 |Technavio
BU
10:03aDAS KEYBOARD : Announces Winners of the Ultimate Typing Championship 2020 and Crowns Best Typist on the Planet
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : TikTok sues Trump administration over U.S. ban, calls it an election ploy
2AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON : Siltronic ramps up GaN wafer activities with AIXTRON system Order of fully automated AI..
3VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Virgin Australia's unsecured creditors to get 9%-13% return under Bain dea..
4SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Credit Suisse keeps its Buy rating
5SEDANA MEDICAL AB (PUBL) : SEDANA MEDICAL AB : (publ), interim report Q2, 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group