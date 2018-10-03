CAL Bank : CalBank donates stationery to the Street Academy

CalBank donates stationery to the Street Academy
CalBank donated stationery to the Street Academy during their annual stakeholders meeting held in Accra. The items included learning materials for beginners, intermediate and advance level.
The Bank has over the years has intensified it's effort to promote quality education in the country. Justina Laing Group Head,Corporate encouraged the students to learn hard and never give up on their dreams.
