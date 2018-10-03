Log in
CAL Bank : CalBank donates stationery to the Street Academy

10/03/2018 | 09:03pm CEST

CalBank donates stationery to the Street Academy

CalBank donated stationery to the Street Academy during their annual stakeholders meeting held in Accra. The items included learning materials for beginners, intermediate and advance level.

The Bank has over the years has intensified it's effort to promote quality education in the country. Justina Laing Group Head,Corporate encouraged the students to learn hard and never give up on their dreams.

Disclaimer

CAL Bank Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 19:02:06 UTC
