CAL Bank : Fire Safety Drill at CalBank Head Office

Fire Safety Drill at CalBank Head Office

Press Release

July 12, 2019: CalBank today conducted a fire safety drill at its Head Office, at Ridge, Accra in association with the Ghana Fire Service. The drill was conducted as part of the Bank's Business Continuity Program (BCP) and also in fulfillment of regulatory and international safety requirements and standards on institutional preparedness and evacuation mechanisms for fire.

During the exercise, artificial smoke was created, hydraulic ladders were released by the Fire Service to evacuate staff on higher floors. Fire marshals of the Bank successfully championed the evacuation of team members to the fire assembly point and a headcount of staff was done.

Staff of the Bank responded to the drill enthusiastically and acted as they had been trained in the unlikely event of a fire. The Fire Service commended staff of CalBank for the prompt response and cooperation during the drill. The drill was aimed to ensure staff of CalBank are continuously prepared to respond to emergency situations and to have practical sessions should there be a crisis.

According to Mr. Frank B. Adu Jnr., MD of CalBank, 'Today, staff of CalBank undertook an important fire drill and we are satisfied with the level of preparedness, alertness and responsiveness in the unlikely event of a fire at the CalBank tower. The Bank will continue to train and undertake periodic simulations as we operationalize our Business Continuity Programme in line with statutory and international procedures.'

About CalBank

CalBank, Ghana's leading independent Bank commenced operations in July 1990, and is one of the most innovative banks in Ghana. After 28 years in operation, CalBank has a solid track record of sterling financial performance delivering value to shareholders. CalBank's objective to be Ghana's leading digitized Bank has seen the Bank introduce innovative electronic banking solutions to the Ghanaian market such as its short code banking *771# and its QR Code payment platforms. With over 29 branches and Agents, 106 ATM locations and numerous POS terminals across Ghana, CalBank is poised to deliver enhanced value to customers and shareholders.

