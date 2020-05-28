CAL Bank : Notice of Virtual-Only Annual General Meeting of CalBank Limited to be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Notice of Virtual-Only Annual General Meeting of CalBank Limited to be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

CalBank's full-year 2019 audited financial statements to be published in the Daily Graphic on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 or visit https://calbankagm.net

Notice is hereby given that the virtual only annual general meeting of CalBank Limited will be held at 10.00 GMT on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 and shall be streamed live to all shareholders from the Head Office of CalBank Limited to transact the following business:

AGENDA

ORDINARY BUSINESS

1. To receive and consider the accounts of the Bank for the year ended December 31, 2019 together with the reports of the directors and the external auditor thereon;

2. To re-elect the following directors retiring by rotation:

Rosalind Kainyah

Kofi Osafo-Maafo

Nana Otuo Acheampong

3. To re-elect a director appointed to fill a casual vacancy on the Board:

Kweku Baa Korsah

4. To declare a dividend;

5. To approve the remuneration of the directors;

6. To authorise the directors to fix the fees of the external auditor; and

Special Business

7. To approve the purchase of shares of the Bank.

Dated this 22nd day of May 2020

By order of the Board

Veritas Advisors Limited

Company Secretary

Note

In compliance with the current restrictions on public gatherings in force pursuant to the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012) and consequent regulatory directives, attendance and participation by all members and/or their proxies in this year's annual general meeting of the Bank shall be strictly virtual (i.e. by online participation). A member entitled to attend and vote at the annual general meeting may appoint a proxy to attend (via online participation) and vote on his/her behalf. Such a proxy need not be a member of the Company. The appointment of a proxy will not prevent a member from subsequently attending and voting at the meeting (via online participation). Where a member attends the meeting in person (participates online), the proxy appointment shall be deemed to be revoked. A copy of the Form of Proxy can be downloaded from https://calbankagm.net and may be filled and sent via email to: info@csd.com.gh or deposited at the registered office of the Registrar of the Company, Central Securities Depository (CSD) Ghana Limited, 4th floor, Cedi House, Accra or posted to the Registrar at PMB CT 465 Cantonments, Accra to arrive not later than 10.00 GMT on Monday, June 22, 2020. A unique token will be sent to shareholders by email and/or SMS from June 5, 2020 to give them access to the meeting. Shareholders who do not receive this token can contact the CSD on: info@csd.com.gh or call 0302 906576/0302 972254 any time after June 5, 2020 to be sent the unique token. Shareholders must visit https://calbankagm.net and input their unique token to gain access to the meeting on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

