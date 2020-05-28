Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CAL Bank : Notice of Virtual-Only Annual General Meeting of CalBank Limited to be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 04:58am EDT

Notice of Virtual-Only Annual General Meeting of CalBank Limited to be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

CalBank's full-year 2019 audited financial statements to be published in the Daily Graphic on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 or visit https://calbankagm.net

Notice is hereby given that the virtual only annual general meeting of CalBank Limited will be held at 10.00 GMT on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 and shall be streamed live to all shareholders from the Head Office of CalBank Limited to transact the following business:

AGENDA

ORDINARY BUSINESS

1. To receive and consider the accounts of the Bank for the year ended December 31, 2019 together with the reports of the directors and the external auditor thereon;

2. To re-elect the following directors retiring by rotation:

Rosalind Kainyah

Kofi Osafo-Maafo

Nana Otuo Acheampong

3. To re-elect a director appointed to fill a casual vacancy on the Board:

Kweku Baa Korsah

4. To declare a dividend;

5. To approve the remuneration of the directors;

6. To authorise the directors to fix the fees of the external auditor; and

Special Business

7. To approve the purchase of shares of the Bank.

Dated this 22nd day of May 2020

By order of the Board

Veritas Advisors Limited

Company Secretary

Note

  1. In compliance with the current restrictions on public gatherings in force pursuant to the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012) and consequent regulatory directives, attendance and participation by all members and/or their proxies in this year's annual general meeting of the Bank shall be strictly virtual (i.e. by online participation).
  2. A member entitled to attend and vote at the annual general meeting may appoint a proxy to attend (via online participation) and vote on his/her behalf. Such a proxy need not be a member of the Company.
  3. The appointment of a proxy will not prevent a member from subsequently attending and voting at the meeting (via online participation). Where a member attends the meeting in person (participates online), the proxy appointment shall be deemed to be revoked.
  4. A copy of the Form of Proxy can be downloaded from https://calbankagm.net and may be filled and sent via email to: info@csd.com.gh or deposited at the registered office of the Registrar of the Company, Central Securities Depository (CSD) Ghana Limited, 4th floor, Cedi House, Accra or posted to the Registrar at PMB CT 465 Cantonments, Accra to arrive not later than 10.00 GMT on Monday, June 22, 2020.
  5. A unique token will be sent to shareholders by email and/or SMS from June 5, 2020 to give them access to the meeting. Shareholders who do not receive this token can contact the CSD on: info@csd.com.gh or call 0302 906576/0302 972254 any time after June 5, 2020 to be sent the unique token.
  6. Shareholders must visit https://calbankagm.net and input their unique token to gain access to the meeting on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Back to Headlines

Disclaimer

CAL Bank Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 08:57:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:25aFROM BIKES TO BLOCKCHAIN : Shipping industry goes digital in lockdown
RE
05:25aPENDRAGON PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
05:25aEXXON MOBIL : At annual meeting, Chevron investors achieve historic majority vote on Paris-aligned climate lobbying
AQ
05:25aHEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA : to Hold 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in Virtual Format - HTA
AQ
05:25aDRAEGERWERK : Hauck & Aufhauser keeps its Buy rating
MD
05:25aBaristas Heralded in Bev Industry News for Adding 9 Munchie Magic/Ben& Jerrys' Ice Cream Locations in the Past 60 days - Opens 10th
NE
05:24aChina banks' Hong Kong arms try to rally staff support for security law
RE
05:24aPEUGEOT : French carmaker PSA to make surgical masks at Mulhouse site
RE
05:24aNORMA GROUP : Receives a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
05:24aPimberly Partners With eCommerce Powerhouse Platform BigCommerce
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI SA : SANOFI : to Offload Stake in Regeneron
2TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : U.S. states sue Trump administration over fuel efficiency rollback
3MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC : MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Coffee maker JDE Peet's brings forward $2.9 billion IPO
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Trading update for the first quarter 2020
5HUNTER DOUGLAS N.V. : HUNTER DOUGLAS N : CANCELS DIVIDEND

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group