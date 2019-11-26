CALC China Aircraft Leasing : ACQUISITION OF TWO WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT

The Board is pleased to announce that on 26 November 2019 (after trading hours), the Company (through its wholly-owned subsidiary) entered into the Aircraft Purchase Agreement with the Seller, pursuant to which the Company agreed to purchase the Dreamliners.

The Transaction is a Qualified Aircraft Leasing Activity and is only subject to the disclosure requirements under Rule 14.33D of the Listing Rules.

The Board is pleased to announce that the Company (through its wholly-owned subsidiary) agreed to purchase the Dreamliners.

Delivery terms

It is estimated that the Dreamliners will be delivered to the Company by the end of 2019.

IMPLICATION OF THE LISTING RULES

As the Transaction was entered into within a 12-month period after the 2018 Aircraft Purchase Agreements, pursuant to Rules 14.22 of the Listing Rules, the Transaction shall be aggregated together with the 2018 Aircraft Purchase Agreements.

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules for the Aircraft Purchase Agreement and the 2018 Aircraft Purchase Agreements on an aggregated basis are over 100%, the Transaction constitutes a very substantial acquisition of the Company. Nevertheless, the Transaction is a Qualified Aircraft Leasing Activity and is only subject to the disclosure requirements under Rule 14.33D of the Listing Rules.

The Board has confirmed that (1) the Company has fulfilled the criteria for a Qualified Aircraft Lessor as set out in Rule 14.04(10E) of the Listing Rules; (2) the Transaction is entered into by the Company in its ordinary and usual course of business and on normal commercial terms; and (3) the terms of the Transaction are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

SUPPLEMENTAL AIRCRAFT PURCHASE AGREEMENT

The announcement relating to the Supplemental Aircraft Purchase Agreement is made pursuant to Rule 14.36 of the Listing Rules.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 14 June 2017 in relation to the 2017 Aircraft Purchase Agreement, and the announcements of the Company dated 24 and 31 December 2018 in relation to the 2018 Aircraft Purchase Agreements, under which the Company has a total of 100 737MAX series aircraft in its order book to be delivered by 2023.

The Board announces that on 26 November 2019 (after trading hours), the Company (through its wholly-owned subsidiary) entered into the Supplemental Aircraft Purchase Agreement with the Seller confirming the balance number of aircraft to be purchased by the Company. Accordingly, as at the date of this announcement, the Company committed to purchase the following aircraft from the Seller:

a balance of 92 737MAX series aircraft under the Master Aircraft Purchase Agreements (with a purchase option for additional 737MAX series aircraft under the 2018 Aircraft Purchase Agreements); and the Dreamliners under the Aircraft Purchase Agreement.

