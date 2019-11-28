CALC China Aircraft Leasing : DISPOSAL OF ONE ADDITIONAL AIRCRAFT TO CAG

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 飛 機 租 賃 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1848)

DISPOSAL OF ONE ADDITIONAL AIRCRAFT TO CAG

The Board is pleased to announce that on 28 November 2019, the Company agreed to dispose of the Additional Aircraft to CAG.

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 28 December 2017 and 18 January 2018 in relation to the disposal of the Initial Aircraft Portfolio and additional aircraft as well as the announcement dated 26 June 2018 in relation to the establishment of CAG.

AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL OF ADDITIONAL AIRCRAFT

The Board is pleased to announce that on 28 November 2019 (after trading hours), the Company entered into the Agreement, pursuant to which the Company agreed to dispose of the Additional Aircraft to CAG.

As at the date of this announcement, save for the Additional Aircraft to be disposed of pursuant to the Transaction, the Company has sold a total of 22 aircraft to CAG, including 16 aircraft under the Initial Aircraft Portfolio.

Date: 28 November 2019

Parties

the Company (through its wholly-owned special purpose vehicle), which is principally engaged in global aircraft leasing business with a fleet of 134 owned or managed aircraft as at the date of this announcement; and CAG. To the best of the Director's knowledge, information and belief and having made all reasonable enquiry, CAG and its ultimate beneficial owners (other than the Group as disclosed herein) are third parties independent of the Company and connected persons (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company.

1