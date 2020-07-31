Log in
CALC China Aircraft Leasing : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 31 JULY 2020

07/31/2020 | 05:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 飛 機 租 賃 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1848)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 31 JULY 2020

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 31 July 2020 (the "EGM"), the resolution (the "Resolution") as set out in the notice of EGM dated 9 July 2020 (the "Notice") was proposed and duly passed by the Independent Shareholders as an ordinary resolution by way of poll.

Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the circular of the Company dated 9 July 2020.

The poll result in respect of the Resolution was as follows:

Ordinary Resolution (Note 5)

Number of votes (approximate %)

Total

number of

For

Against

Shares voted

1. To approve, ratify and confirm the Aircraft Sale and Purchase Agreements

and to authorise any one Director to do

242,840,668 Shares

13,000 Shares

242,853,668

all such acts or things necessary in

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

connection with the Aircraft Sale and

Purchase Agreements.

Notes:

  1. As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued Shares was 705,970,647 Shares.
  2. There were a total number of 447,314,769 Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend the EGM and vote on the Resolution. CE Group, CE Hong Kong, CE Limited and their respective associates held 258,655,878 Shares as at the date of the EGM, representing approximately 36.64% of the issued Shares, were required under the Listing Rules to abstain and had abstained from voting in favour of the Resolution at the EGM.
  3. Save as disclosed above, none of the Shareholders was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting in favour of the Resolution.

1

  1. Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, was appointed as scrutineer for the vote-taking at the EGM.
  2. The full text of the Resolution is set out in the Notice.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the Resolution, the Resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution by way of poll at the EGM.

By order of the Board

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited

POON HO MAN

Executive Director and

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 31 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, (i) the Executive Directors are Mr. ZHAO Wei, Mr. POON Ho Man and Ms. LIU Wanting; (ii) the Non-executive Director is Mr. TANG Chi Chun; and (iii) the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. FAN Yan Hok, Philip, Mr. NIEN Van Jin, Robert and Mr. CHEOK Albert Saychuan.

2

Disclaimer

CALC - China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 09:26:04 UTC
