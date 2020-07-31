CALC China Aircraft Leasing : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 31 JULY 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 飛 機 租 賃 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1848)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 31 JULY 2020

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 31 July 2020 (the "EGM"), the resolution (the "Resolution") as set out in the notice of EGM dated 9 July 2020 (the "Notice") was proposed and duly passed by the Independent Shareholders as an ordinary resolution by way of poll.

Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the circular of the Company dated 9 July 2020.

The poll result in respect of the Resolution was as follows:

Ordinary Resolution (Note 5) Number of votes (approximate %) Total number of For Against Shares voted

1. To approve, ratify and confirm the Aircraft Sale and Purchase Agreements

and to authorise any one Director to do 242,840,668 Shares 13,000 Shares 242,853,668 all such acts or things necessary in (99.99%) (0.01%) connection with the Aircraft Sale and Purchase Agreements.

Notes:

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued Shares was 705,970,647 Shares. There were a total number of 447,314,769 Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend the EGM and vote on the Resolution. CE Group, CE Hong Kong, CE Limited and their respective associates held 258,655,878 Shares as at the date of the EGM, representing approximately 36.64% of the issued Shares, were required under the Listing Rules to abstain and had abstained from voting in favour of the Resolution at the EGM. Save as disclosed above, none of the Shareholders was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting in favour of the Resolution.

